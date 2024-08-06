ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian who wrote WASSCE 17 times bags award in US

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to him, the award places him in the calibre of past honorees like President Joe Biden, Prof. Wole Soyinka, Oprah Winfrey, and Bill Gates.

Dr Emmanuel Ahmadu.
Dr Emmanuel Ahmadu.

Dr Emmanuel Ahmadu, a Nigerian graduate who wrote the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) 17 times, says he bagged an award in the United States on August 3.

Recommended articles

Ahmadu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday that he was recognised as a Global Mental Health Advocate by the Marquis Who’s Who 2024 in America.

NAN reports that Ahmadu, on June 8, received an honorary Doctorate Degree in International Affairs (DIA) from Global Seminary University, New York, in collaboration with GEPEA University, Portugal.

This prestigious recognition acknowledged his significant contributions to promoting peace, sustainable mental wellness and hope globally.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, he was honoured as a Professional Doctoral Fellow by the Across Global Institute of Foreign Languages (AGIFL) for his outstanding leadership and global achievements in mental healthcare.

According to him, this honour places him in the calibre of past honorees like President Joe Biden, Prof. Wole Soyinka, Oprah Winfrey and Bill Gates.

Ahmadu said his remarkable journey, marked by resilience and determination, had earned him the Marquis Who’s Who in America recognition as a 2024 honoree for his significant impact on mental health advocacy.

“My recognition as a 2024 listee of Marquis Who’s Who in America is a testament to my unwavering commitment to mental health advocacy and global influence in promoting mental well-being.

“This honour underscores my exceptional contributions and serves as an inspiration to countless individuals worldwide who are struggling with hopelessness, depression and suicidal thoughts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My journey from being a victim of mental trauma to becoming a global champion is a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of resilience and determination.

“Known for highlighting achievements of distinguished individuals worldwide for over 120 years, Marquis Who’s Who has acknowledged my remarkable story and global influence in mental health advocacy.

“My journey from a challenging educational background to becoming a global beacon of hope is nothing short of extraordinary,”

Recounting his experience, Ahmadu said that due to family instability, he attended 16 primary schools and 14 secondary schools, sitting for his O’Level examinations 17 times over five years.

“Despite these challenges, I graduated with a degree in Mass Communication from the University of Benin, where I shone as an extraordinary student.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I also represented the University and the country and won several national and international awards.

“Additionally, I was honored with a Professional Doctoral Fellowship from the Across Global Institute of Foreign Languages.

“My recognition continued when I was honored by Black Leaders Worldwide™️ on LinkedIn on July 27, an organisation that celebrates distinguished black leaders making a difference globally.

“The recognition was shared by the organisation’s founder, Germaine Moody,” he said.

Ahmadu said that he also received a distinguished award for graduating from the year-long Hiram Civility Leadership Institute training in partnership with Renew America Together in Little Rock, Arkansas.

ADVERTISEMENT

On his achievements, he said, “This award is expected to spur more of my groundbreaking mental health projects in the United States and worldwide as an emerging leader.

“It’s only God Almighty that can make such a transformative story possible in my own time when we are yielded to Him, and we do not give up on our dreams and purpose in life.

“At different points in my educational journey, people, including my teachers, referred to me as a ‘coconut head’ in elementary school, but whenever I saw myself in the mirror, I saw someone different.

“I always said, ‘Emmanuel, you’re going to be so great in this life, you’re a star and you will be recognised for positive global impacts."

“I watched my association by consciously selecting a few purpose-driven, extraordinary, and self-motivated people that I prayerfully asked from God, who played huge roles in transforming my academics, Christian life, career, and pursuits in life.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police arrest 76 suspects with 25 Russian flags in Kano

Police arrest 76 suspects with 25 Russian flags in Kano

10 in police net for displaying Russian flags in Gombe

10 in police net for displaying Russian flags in Gombe

Nigerian who wrote WASSCE 17 times bags award in US

Nigerian who wrote WASSCE 17 times bags award in US

Pole vaulter whose manhood knocked him out of Olympics offered $250,000 porn deal

Pole vaulter whose manhood knocked him out of Olympics offered $250,000 porn deal

Olympian kicked out for distracting athletes with skimpy clothing after elimination

Olympian kicked out for distracting athletes with skimpy clothing after elimination

Customs to begin implementation of food import duty waiver soon

Customs to begin implementation of food import duty waiver soon

Armed robbers attack gold buyer's shop, escape with money and gold (video)

Armed robbers attack gold buyer's shop, escape with money and gold (video)

Abuja protesters abandon organisers on day 6 of nationwide protest

Abuja protesters abandon organisers on day 6 of nationwide protest

Niger Delta Young Leaders Forum pulls out of protest amid hijacking concerns

Niger Delta Young Leaders Forum pulls out of protest amid hijacking concerns

Pulse Sports

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NAPTIP rescues 75 people from 155 traffickers [SolaceBase]

NAPTIP rescues 75 from 155 traffickers in 3 States, trains 25 in skills

Court restricts protesters' gathering in Lagos to Freedom, Peace Park.

Court restricts protesters' gathering in Lagos to Freedom, Peace Park

Speaker of the House of Reps, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen. [Facebook]

'Your voice matters' - Speaker tells protesters in last-minute appeal

Zamfara girl gets lesser Hajj for winning national Quranic recitation competition

Zamfara girl gets lesser Hajj for winning national Quranic recitation competition