Nigerian Navy helps Benin Republic repair ship, vows to strengthen collaboration

The Admiral Superintendent of NDL, Rear Adm. Abolaji Orederu, at the handing-over ceremony on Wednesday in Lagos, added that the initiative was to enhance the capability of a friendly navy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ship that was repaired and refurbished is Benin Navy Ship (BNS) PENDJARI 900.

Orederu said that the Navy was able to put the ship back in a full operational state.

“Based on this arrangement, their officers and men were also deployed to work alongside our own people so they learnt on the job.

“I must commend the officers and men of the Republic of Benin Navy for their diligence and commitment because they were never found wanting.

“We never had a single form of disciplinary case or illegal activities. They were professionals,” he said.

While thanking God for helping the navy conceive and achieve this feat, Orederu commended the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, for the initiative.

He said that the navy would remain indebted to him.

“We are grateful to the Chief of Naval Staff for the support he gave us and to the officers and men and Dockyard staff with the contractors, we are thankful because everyone had a role to play.

“The first ship has been delivered and we still have five more to go and by the grace of God, they will all be delivered,” he said.

He said that 100 per cent of local content went into the repair and refurbishment, adding that everything was indigenous.

“When you carry out a repair like this you must come up with a plan which the ship already has, so all we need to do now is to re-emphasise that they need to service the engine at a particular time,” he said.

Earlier, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Ogalla, during his remarks, said that he was delighted to witness the relaunch of BNS PENDJARI after an extensive docking and repairs of the ship.

“Indeed, we are reminded of the profound connections that bind us as a global maritime community, emphasising the need to lean on each other’s strength to achieve sustainable growth.

“This re-launch ceremony allows me to once again reaffirm my confidence in the competence and commitment of the officers, ratings and civilian staff of the Naval Dockyard Ltd.

“I am glad to particularly note the achievements of the Nigerian Navy in the fight against maritime crimes and sustaining maritime safety in Nigeria’s maritime domain and by extension the Gulf of Guinea.

“This has manifested in the repairs of over 110 Nigerian Navy ships and the last two decades; about 30 merchant vessels as well as the training of over 1,200 marine engineers and technicians,” he said.

Ogalla was represented by the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command, Rear Adm. Bala Hassan.

While speaking with journalists, the Chief of Operations, Republic of Benin Navy, Capt. Goussanou Bernard said that he was delighted with the repair and refurbishment of the ship.

Bernard said that the ship would be deployed to fight insecurity in the waterways.

“We intend to deploy it to our maritime space. Nigeria and Benin are in the same Zone E and we are facing the same threat, so, we need all ships to tackle insecurity.

“Between Nigeria and Benin, we are just brothers. The relationship between Benin and Nigeria is strong,” he said.

NAN reports that the Republic of Benin Navy and the NDL signed an agreement for the docking and repairing of six Beninois Navy ships, after a series of visits, surveys, and assessments.

