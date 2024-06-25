Nigerian hunters tackle 19 crime cases in Kano forests in 1 month

The Commander Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) Kano State Command, Abdullahi Al-ameen disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kano.

According to him, out of the 19 complainants, 16 had been treated and done with, while three were pending.

“Most of the cases were on animal theft, child abuse, tricycle theft, kidnapping, and phone snatching among others."

He said the service would do its best to live up to its mandate, including prevention, and detection of crimes and illegal activities perpetrated in the forests.

“We will continue to partner with relevant stakeholders on community policing,” he said.