ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian Army partners with FRSC to enhance driver training in Jalingo

News Agency Of Nigeria

The initiative is aimed at enhancing professionalism within the Corps of Supply and Transport of the bridge.

Nigerian Army partners with FRSC to enhance driver training in Jalingo
Nigerian Army partners with FRSC to enhance driver training in Jalingo

Recommended articles

Uwa made this known on Monday at the Opening Ceremony of a two-week 6 Brigade Nigerian Army Drivers Retraining Course in Jalingo. He said that the initiative was aimed at enhancing professionalism within the Corps of Supply and Transport of the bridge.

He said that the participants would be trained on basic ethics and practical driving as well as how to ensure proper handling of vehicles, saying the action would save costs, lives and longevity of the vehicles.

The brigade commander commended Gov. Agbu Kefas of Taraba for supporting the brigade with vehicles to enhance operations in the state. While urging participants to take advantage of the training to equip themselves with professional skills in driving, Uwa thanked the FRSC command for venturing into the partnership for the training of drivers.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks, Gov. Agbu Kefas decried the increase in cases of accidents and destruction of service vehicles at the disposal of drivers in recent times.

Kefas, represented by Timothy Kataps, Secretary to the Government of the State, identified the nonchalant attitude of drivers in the handling of service vehicles, leading to the damaging of government vehicles.

He said that his administration has bought and distributed 110 vehicles to security and also refurbished 89 service vehicles and returned them to the security agencies in the state. He said that the motive was to enhance the effective performance of security agencies in the state to enhance the safety of residents.

He announced that through the steadfastness of the security, the hitherto insecurity had been reduced from 95% to a single digit per cent. Kefas commended the gallant efforts of the security for ensuring that Tarabans slept with their eyes closed.

Earlier, Lt Col. Jamilu Lawal, Chief Instructor said that the brigade had drawn some participants from other sister security agencies in the state. Lawal also said that while eight participants came from the Taraba government house, four were selected by the Secretary to the Government of the State’s office.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

15% of Nigerian girls aged 15-19 affected as teenage pregnancy rises

15% of Nigerian girls aged 15-19 affected as teenage pregnancy rises

Nigerian Army partners with FRSC to enhance driver training in Jalingo

Nigerian Army partners with FRSC to enhance driver training in Jalingo

Excited Wike announces Tinubu's approval of ₦10bn for Youth Empowerment in FCT

Excited Wike announces Tinubu's approval of ₦10bn for Youth Empowerment in FCT

Court grants Saraki’s request to amend suits against EFCC, adjourns hearing

Court grants Saraki’s request to amend suits against EFCC, adjourns hearing

Abia lawmaker in police custody for assaulting Bolt driver

Abia lawmaker in police custody for assaulting Bolt driver

'Comedy taken too far' - PDP chair, observers react to Kano LG poll

'Comedy taken too far' - PDP chair, observers react to Kano LG poll

Workers won't allow Okpebholo's administration to tamper with my reforms - Obaseki

Workers won't allow Okpebholo's administration to tamper with my reforms - Obaseki

Police react to lawmaker’s alleged assault on Bolt driver

Police react to lawmaker’s alleged assault on Bolt driver

Kwara reports 2 cases of Circulating Variant Polio, boosts immunisation efforts

Kwara reports 2 cases of Circulating Variant Polio, boosts immunisation efforts

Pulse Sports

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

IPOB members during a rally. [Punch]

IPOB tells Southeast residents to ignore sit-at-home order by ‘infiltrators’

Tears flow as train crushes another man to death in Lagos

Tears flow as train crushes another man to death in Lagos

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike [NAN]

Wike orders maximum security for FCTA demolition team in Lugbe

The recent tanker explosion claimed 181 lives in Jigawa State.

Gov Namadi says 181 people died in Jigawa tanker explosion