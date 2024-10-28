Nigerian Army partners with FRSC to enhance driver training in Jalingo

Uwa made this known on Monday at the Opening Ceremony of a two-week 6 Brigade Nigerian Army Drivers Retraining Course in Jalingo. He said that the initiative was aimed at enhancing professionalism within the Corps of Supply and Transport of the bridge.

He said that the participants would be trained on basic ethics and practical driving as well as how to ensure proper handling of vehicles, saying the action would save costs, lives and longevity of the vehicles.

The brigade commander commended Gov. Agbu Kefas of Taraba for supporting the brigade with vehicles to enhance operations in the state. While urging participants to take advantage of the training to equip themselves with professional skills in driving, Uwa thanked the FRSC command for venturing into the partnership for the training of drivers.

In his remarks, Gov. Agbu Kefas decried the increase in cases of accidents and destruction of service vehicles at the disposal of drivers in recent times.

Kefas, represented by Timothy Kataps, Secretary to the Government of the State, identified the nonchalant attitude of drivers in the handling of service vehicles, leading to the damaging of government vehicles.

He said that his administration has bought and distributed 110 vehicles to security and also refurbished 89 service vehicles and returned them to the security agencies in the state. He said that the motive was to enhance the effective performance of security agencies in the state to enhance the safety of residents.

He announced that through the steadfastness of the security, the hitherto insecurity had been reduced from 95% to a single digit per cent. Kefas commended the gallant efforts of the security for ensuring that Tarabans slept with their eyes closed.