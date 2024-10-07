ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria records 54 new suspected MPox cases

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to the agency, the number of confirmed Mpox cases increased, with six new confirmations in Week 39 compared to three the week before.

Symptoms of Mpox
Symptoms of Mpox

The NCDC stated this in its latest epidemiological report published on its official website.

According to the agency, the number of confirmed Mpox cases increased, with six new confirmations in Week 39 compared to three the week before.

The cumulative figures for 2024 show that 84 confirmed cases and 1,237 suspected cases have been reported so far this year,” it said.

Despite the rise in confirmed cases, it said that the country has maintained a low Case Fatality Rate (CFR), with zero deaths recorded from confirmed cases in 2024.

The public health agency noted that as of Week 39, 25 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have reported confirmed cases of Mpox, affecting 57 Local Government Areas. Plateau, Delta, FCT, Katsina, and Imo states confirmed new cases in the past week.

“Since the outbreak began in September 2017, Nigeria has reported 5,054 suspected cases and 1,170 confirmed cases, with males making up 68 per cent of confirmed cases, mostly aged 21 to 45,” it added.

It said that the National Mpox Emergency Operations Center (EOC) continues to coordinate the response to the outbreak, collaborating with multiple sectors and partners to contain the spread.

The NCDC explained the importance of preventive measures, including avoiding close contact with symptomatic individuals, maintaining good hand hygiene, and using protective gear when caring for suspected cases.

It noted that healthcare providers have been urged to remain vigilant, especially in affected areas, and to isolate suspected cases promptly to prevent further transmission.

The agency said it’s also actively engaged in public education, encouraging citizens to report symptoms early and adhere to isolation guidelines if diagnosed with Mpox.

“The public is advised to exercise caution, particularly in states where cases have been reported. Citizens can contact the NCDC’s toll-free number (6232) for more information or to report suspected cases,” the agency advised.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a viral disease caused by the monkeypox virus.

It is similar to smallpox, though generally less severe.

Mpox is characterised by symptoms such as fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes.

The disease can spread from animals to humans, as well as between humans through close contact, respiratory droplets, and contaminated objects.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and other health bodies renamed monkeypox to “mpox” in 2022 to reduce the stigma and discrimination associated with the original name.

