Nigeria hosts 1.2m international visitors in 2023 - Tourism minister

The minister expressed optimism that the figures would be multiplied in subsequent years in terms of tourist arrivals and revenue.

Tourism Minister, Lola-Ade-John [Guardian]
Tourism Minister, Lola-Ade-John [Guardian]

Ade-John disclosed this during the 20th edition of AKWAABA African Travel and Tourism Market in Lagos.

The Minister said that Nigeria recorded three million trips within the period under review with a 20% boost compared to the figures generated in 2022.

She expressed optimism that the figures would be multiplied in subsequent years, in terms of tourist arrivals and revenue.

“Welcome to AKWAABA African Travel Market 2024, the continent’s premier travel and tourism event. Nigeria stands at the forefront of a tourism revolution, positioned to become a leading global destination.

“Our numbers tell a compelling story, tourism contributed 3.65% ($17.3 billion) to our 2022 GDP, with vast untapped potential. The sector employs 1.91 million people annually, aiming at multiplying this in the coming years.

“Domestic tourism saw three million trips in 2023, up 20% from 2022, with 200 million potential travellers.

“We welcomed 1.2 million international visitors in 2023, boosting foreign exchange.

“Our cultural landscape boasts over 1,000 annual festivals, over 1,000 attractions, two UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and diverse parks and reserves,” she said.

Ade-John noted that the role of youths in boosting tourism activities should not be undermined, as they continued to contribute significant figures to the travelling population.

She described Nigerian youths as the greatest asset in the tourism sector.

“The most exciting story lies in our youth. With 70% of our population under 30, Nigeria’s young people are our greatest asset in tourism. 65% of domestic trips in 2023 were undertaken by travellers aged 18 to 35 years.

“Youth-led tourism startups have grown by 150% in the last three years. Social media engagements in travel content have surged 300% among Nigerian youths since 2021.

“80% of our tourism workforce are under 40 years old, bringing innovation and digital-savvy to the sector.

“These young Nigerians are not just travellers, they are storytellers, digital nomads, and entrepreneurs reshaping our tourism landscape,” she said.

The Minister assured Nigerians of the Ministry’s commitment to unlocking tourism potential through governance, stakeholder engagement, digital transformation, and online presence.

She added that it would utilise infrastructure rehabilitation, community-based tourism, and educational curriculum to unlock the nation’s tourism potential.

Ade-John urged Nigerians to develop a stake in the development of the industry for economic contributions to the country.

“The truth is that government cannot do this alone. We need the private sector, media, and civil society to join us.

“This is your call to action. The future of Nigerian and African tourism are in your hands. Nigeria is open for business.

“We are reshaping the tourism landscape. Most importantly, we need to harness the energy of our youths to propel Nigeria to the forefront of global tourism.

“I commend the organisers of the AKWAABA African Travel Market 2024 for their vision and dedication. I hope and pray that your efforts will be a driving force in taking the tourism industry to greater heights,” she said.

