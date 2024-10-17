Amid intense hunger in Nigeria, 3 million children under age 5 are stunted

Doumbia, who made the disclosure on the sideline of an event to commemorate the 2024 World Food Day in Yola, said the situation was a reflection of the severity of undernutrition in the country.

According to him, malnutrition exists in various forms, including micronutrient deficiencies, and rising obesity rates among adults, which indicates food systems are failing to provide the nutrients necessary for a healthy life.

He said: “Unsustainable agricultural practices threaten our biodiversity, which is vital for ensuring food security.

“In Nigeria, we have a wealth of local plant and animal species that can enhance our diet and improve the resilience of our agrifood system.”

The FAO official, however, disclosed that the organisation was working to support affected communities in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa.

“This week, we commenced the distribution of ‘Tom Brown,’ a locally sourced and highly nutritious supplementary food, targeting 1,000 children under the age of five.

“This initiative is part of our broader efforts to reach a total of 4,680 children across selected IDP camps and flood-affected communities.

“Each child would receive 12kg of supplementary food over an eight-week period to improve their nutritional status and enhance food security among the vulnerable populations,” Doumbia said.

He added that FAO would distribute Safe Access to Fuel and Energy (SAFE) kits to 1,000 households in the same communities, with each kit having a fuel-efficient stove and 28 kg of briquettes.

Doumbia explained that the kits were designed to enhance household nutrition, reduce environmental degradation, protect women from the risks associated with firewood collection, and promote safe cooking practices. He emphasised the need for a holistic approach to tackle the challenges, calling for collaboration among the government, private sector, civil society, and local communities.