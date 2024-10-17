ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Amid intense hunger in Nigeria, 3 million children under age 5 are stunted

News Agency Of Nigeria

Malnutrition exists in various forms, including micronutrient deficiencies, and rising obesity rates among adults, which indicates food systems are failing to provide the nutrients necessary for a healthy life.

Nigeria has an estimated 3 million stunted children under the age of five.
Nigeria has an estimated 3 million stunted children under the age of five.

Recommended articles

Doumbia, who made the disclosure on the sideline of an event to commemorate the 2024 World Food Day in Yola, said the situation was a reflection of the severity of undernutrition in the country.

According to him, malnutrition exists in various forms, including micronutrient deficiencies, and rising obesity rates among adults, which indicates food systems are failing to provide the nutrients necessary for a healthy life.

He said: “Unsustainable agricultural practices threaten our biodiversity, which is vital for ensuring food security.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In Nigeria, we have a wealth of local plant and animal species that can enhance our diet and improve the resilience of our agrifood system.”

The FAO official, however, disclosed that the organisation was working to support affected communities in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa.

“This week, we commenced the distribution of ‘Tom Brown,’ a locally sourced and highly nutritious supplementary food, targeting 1,000 children under the age of five.

“This initiative is part of our broader efforts to reach a total of 4,680 children across selected IDP camps and flood-affected communities.

“Each child would receive 12kg of supplementary food over an eight-week period to improve their nutritional status and enhance food security among the vulnerable populations,” Doumbia said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that FAO would distribute Safe Access to Fuel and Energy (SAFE) kits to 1,000 households in the same communities, with each kit having a fuel-efficient stove and 28 kg of briquettes.

Doumbia explained that the kits were designed to enhance household nutrition, reduce environmental degradation, protect women from the risks associated with firewood collection, and promote safe cooking practices. He emphasised the need for a holistic approach to tackle the challenges, calling for collaboration among the government, private sector, civil society, and local communities.

“Let us work together to ensure every person has access to a healthy and nutritious diet, thereby achieving the goals set forth in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” Doumbia urged.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ojukwus' widow says only Kanu's release can restore security to South-East

Ojukwus' widow says only Kanu's release can restore security to South-East

Okowa wasn't detained by EFCC - Delta group

Okowa wasn't detained by EFCC - Delta group

Nigeria ready for business - Shettima woos Swedish investors

Nigeria ready for business - Shettima woos Swedish investors

Wike, 27 Rivers lawmakers not members of our party – APC Chairman

Wike, 27 Rivers lawmakers not members of our party – APC Chairman

NCDC warns of rising cholera, lassa fever, marburg threats

NCDC warns of rising cholera, lassa fever, marburg threats

We didn't agree on ₦85k - Lagos workers react to Sanwo-Olu's minimum wage offer

We didn't agree on ₦85k - Lagos workers react to Sanwo-Olu's minimum wage offer

Northern elders endorses Tinubu approach to insecurity

Northern elders endorses Tinubu approach to insecurity

Don't reverse current reforms to avoid doom - World Bank warns FG

Don't reverse current reforms to avoid doom - World Bank warns FG

CNG vehicle that exploded in Edo 'illegally modified' - Presidency

CNG vehicle that exploded in Edo 'illegally modified' - Presidency

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Prof. Abdullahi Saleh as Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON)

Senate approves Prof Saleh as Chairman of NAHCON

Solider stabs Police Inspector to death during traffic dispute in Lagos

Solider stabs Police Inspector to death during traffic dispute in Lagos

Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) [The Will]

New national anthem will deepen national identity, unity – NOA boss

70 Kirikiri inmates give life to Christ, pledge to be of good character

70 Kirikiri inmates give life to Christ, pledge to be of good character