Nigeria commences crude oil sales in naira to Dangote, other refineries

This is according to a statement by the Director of Information and Public Relations in the Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga, on Saturday, October 4, 2024.

The statement quoted the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun as saying that the sale of the products in naira commenced on October 1, in line with the Federal Executive Council (FEC) directive.

“Following a meeting of the Implementation Committee, Chaired by the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy to conduct a post-commencement review of the Crude Oil and Refined Products Sales in Naira initiative, the commencement of this strategic initiative was affirmed by key stakeholders.

