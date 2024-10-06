ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria commences crude oil sales in naira to Dangote, other refineries

Nurudeen Shotayo

President Tinubu approved the crude oil sale in naira initiative as part of his government’s efforts to stimulate economic growth and self-sufficiency in the long term.

Nigeria officially commences crude oil sales in naira to Dangote, other refineries
Nigeria officially commences crude oil sales in naira to Dangote, other refineries

Recommended articles

This is according to a statement by the Director of Information and Public Relations in the Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga, on Saturday, October 4, 2024.

The statement quoted the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun as saying that the sale of the products in naira commenced on October 1, in line with the Federal Executive Council (FEC) directive.

“Following a meeting of the Implementation Committee, Chaired by the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy to conduct a post-commencement review of the Crude Oil and Refined Products Sales in Naira initiative, the commencement of this strategic initiative was affirmed by key stakeholders.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The meeting brought together prominent figures, including the Honourable Minister of State, Petroleum (Oil), the Special Adviser to the President on Revenue, the Special Adviser to the President on Energy, the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), the representative of the Chairman of Dangote Group, the Vice President of Dangote Group, and the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), led by the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Executive Vice President (Downstream),” the statement read partly.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria commences crude oil sales in naira to Dangote, other refineries

Nigeria commences crude oil sales in naira to Dangote, other refineries

APC clinches all 23 LG chairmanship seats in Benue

APC clinches all 23 LG chairmanship seats in Benue

It's irresponsible to neglect Nigerians in prisons abroad, Shehu Sani slams FG

It's irresponsible to neglect Nigerians in prisons abroad, Shehu Sani slams FG

FG committed to producing highly motivated teachers - Tinubu

FG committed to producing highly motivated teachers - Tinubu

Bobrisky: NCoS awaits investigation outcome, clarifies inmate admission process

Bobrisky: NCoS awaits investigation outcome, clarifies inmate admission process

I'll shoot down your helicopters - Asari Dokubo warns military, police, accuses Wike

I'll shoot down your helicopters - Asari Dokubo warns military, police, accuses Wike

Compel your leaders to fulfil their campaign promises, Kukah tells Nigerians

Compel your leaders to fulfil their campaign promises, Kukah tells Nigerians

Makinde assures Oyo workers of ₦70,000 minimum wage payment

Makinde assures Oyo workers of ₦70,000 minimum wage payment

Gov Oyebanji splashes ₦47.8m gift on outstanding teachers in Ekiti

Gov Oyebanji splashes ₦47.8m gift on outstanding teachers in Ekiti

Pulse Sports

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tinubu has increased crude oil output to 1.7m bpd, we can achieve 3m – NNPCL

Tinubu has increased crude oil output to 1.7m bpd, we can achieve 3m – NNPCL

President Bola Tinubu. [X, formerly Twitter]

Make sure Nigeria remains giant of Africa - Tinubu tells Armed Forces

Senator Ali Ndume. [Facebook]

Only in Nigeria people still prostrate for politicians who stole money - Ndume

Nigerian Army Troops

Army troops eliminates 8 terrorists, rescues 40 hostages, seizes weapons