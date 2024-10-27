Niger Poly gives ex-rector ultimatum to give account of stewardship

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this came to the fore at the end of the council’s meeting in Bida.

Briefing newsmen in Bida on Saturday, the Chairman of the Council, Alhaji Ismail Muazu-Hassan, said Abdul-Dzukogi was scheduled to appear before it on Friday.

“The council has extended the invitation to the former rector and at the siting of its members yesterday (Friday).

ADVERTISEMENT

“After reviewing so many issues decided to invite Dzukogi to come and share ideas with us and answer some questions to which we need clarifications.

“But, unfortunately, the immediate past rector came up with some excuses, including that he did not have enough time to prepare as well as health challenges.

“In consideration of his excuse we have, therefore, given him an extension of ten days within which to appear before us and explain to us this grey areas,

“This is very critical for him and us to set the records clear as this council is here to better the academic and general activities of the Polytechnic”, the council chairman said

Ismaila-Hassan said that the former rector was to account for his stewardship.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the council is not saying he has not done well, but wants him to clarify some issues pertaining to his 8 years of administration,

“We are not picking anything outside his administration; the eight years of his stewardship; to give him fear hearing”, he said.

Muazu-Hassan also vowed that the incumbent council of the institution would not compromise standards in all academic and other extracurricular activities of the polytechnic to maintain its “Bida Standards”.

“We will not rest on our oars in these directions. We are fully committed to the development of the institution,’’ he said.

He assured the present leadership of the institution of the council’s support in its efforts to take the polytechnic to greater heights.

ADVERTISEMENT