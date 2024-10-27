ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Niger Poly gives ex-rector ultimatum to give account of stewardship

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to him, the council is not saying he has not done well, but wants him to clarify some issues pertaining to his 8 years of administration,

Niger Poly gives ex-rector ultimatum to give account of stewardship
Niger Poly gives ex-rector ultimatum to give account of stewardship

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this came to the fore at the end of the council’s meeting in Bida.

Briefing newsmen in Bida on Saturday, the Chairman of the Council, Alhaji Ismail Muazu-Hassan, said Abdul-Dzukogi was scheduled to appear before it on Friday.

The council has extended the invitation to the former rector and at the siting of its members yesterday (Friday).

ADVERTISEMENT

“After reviewing so many issues decided to invite Dzukogi to come and share ideas with us and answer some questions to which we need clarifications.

“But, unfortunately, the immediate past rector came up with some excuses, including that he did not have enough time to prepare as well as health challenges.

“In consideration of his excuse we have, therefore, given him an extension of ten days within which to appear before us and explain to us this grey areas,

“This is very critical for him and us to set the records clear as this council is here to better the academic and general activities of the Polytechnic”, the council chairman said

Ismaila-Hassan said that the former rector was to account for his stewardship.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the council is not saying he has not done well, but wants him to clarify some issues pertaining to his 8 years of administration,

“We are not picking anything outside his administration; the eight years of his stewardship; to give him fear hearing”, he said.

Muazu-Hassan also vowed that the incumbent council of the institution would not compromise standards in all academic and other extracurricular activities of the polytechnic to maintain its “Bida Standards”.

“We will not rest on our oars in these directions. We are fully committed to the development of the institution,’’ he said.

He assured the present leadership of the institution of the council’s support in its efforts to take the polytechnic to greater heights.

ADVERTISEMENT

He commended the Federal Government for the Student Loan Scheme, describing it as one of the best schemes ever for the nation’s students.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Winner of Cross River Governor's wife's Humanity Pageant to take home ₦42m

Winner of Cross River Governor's wife's Humanity Pageant to take home ₦42m

Tinubu excited as Ghana's Botchwey becomes 2nd African Commonwealth SG after Anyaoku

Tinubu excited as Ghana's Botchwey becomes 2nd African Commonwealth SG after Anyaoku

Niger Poly gives ex-rector ultimatum to give account of stewardship

Niger Poly gives ex-rector ultimatum to give account of stewardship

Nigeria consuming most of world’s polio vaccines without much result – Official

Nigeria consuming most of world’s polio vaccines without much result – Official

Gov Namadi approves payment of ₦70,000 minimum wage to Jigawa workers

Gov Namadi approves payment of ₦70,000 minimum wage to Jigawa workers

Police condemn VeryDarkMan over unauthorised use of uniform, begin probe

Police condemn VeryDarkMan over unauthorised use of uniform, begin probe

NNPP sweeps chairmanship, councillorship seats in Kano

NNPP sweeps chairmanship, councillorship seats in Kano

We need to ally with North, Yorubas have betrayed us - Asari Dokubo slams Tinubu

We need to ally with North, Yorubas have betrayed us - Asari Dokubo slams Tinubu

No casualty as fire incident recorded on Lagos Blue Line

No casualty as fire incident recorded on Lagos Blue Line

Pulse Sports

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Gov AbdulRazaq approves ₦70,000 minimum wage for Kwara workers

IPOB members during a rally. [Punch]

IPOB tells Southeast residents to ignore sit-at-home order by ‘infiltrators’

Tears flow as train crushes another man to death in Lagos

Tears flow as train crushes another man to death in Lagos

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike [NAN]

Wike orders maximum security for FCTA demolition team in Lugbe