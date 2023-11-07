ADVERTISEMENT
Niger Govt establishes Refugees Commission, releases ₦500m take-off grant

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commission would operate under the state Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management.

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State. [Twitter:@UmarAB]
Bago said that the commission would cater for the huge number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state. A statement issued in Minna on Tuesday by Bologi Ibrahim, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, said that Bago made the announcement during the presentation of relief materials to 700 households in the state.

He said that the relief materials were donated by the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons. Bago said that the commission would operate under the state Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management.

The governor added that the government would distribute 13,000 bags of grains to IDPs and take more measures to ameliorate their sufferings.

News Agency Of Nigeria

