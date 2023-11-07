Niger Govt establishes Refugees Commission, releases ₦500m take-off grant

Bago said that the commission would cater for the huge number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state. A statement issued in Minna on Tuesday by Bologi Ibrahim, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, said that Bago made the announcement during the presentation of relief materials to 700 households in the state.

He said that the relief materials were donated by the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons. Bago said that the commission would operate under the state Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management.