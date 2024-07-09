Niger Deputy Gov hails Nigerian Army’s resilience in fight against insecurity

He gave the commendation when he received a delegation from 013 Quick Response Force led by its commander, Air Commando, Lazarus Solomon on a condolence visit in Minna on Tuesday.

Garba described death as ‘ inevitable’, adding that he has taken the death of his wife as the will of Allah who makes no mistakes.

“I appreciate your visit and the brotherhood that has existed between us, as a people of faith, we have taken everything as the will of Allah.

“We are missing her, I appeal to all to join in prayers for her soul to have the mercy of Allah and His pardon,” he said.

Garba appreciated the resilience of the Nigerian Army and the sacrifices of the troops that had helped to safeguard lives and property in the state.

He appealed to the army in their subsequent planning to reconsider the withdrawal of troops from Allawa community and environs in Shiroro Local Government Area.

Garba said the withdrawal of the personnel had brought setbacks in the area and appealed to the army to redeploy its personnel to the area to give security cover especially to the farmers.

Earlier, Solomon said the visit was to commiserate with the deputy governor over the death of his wife, Hajiya Zainab Garba, adding that her demise came as a great shock to all.

“We are here to commiserate with our dear deputy governor of the state who we have access to discussing a lot of issues relating to the security and peace of the state.

“He is a deputy with a difference that speaks the words of his boss and it is on that platform that we have a cordial relationship, so this loss is a big loss to Niger,” he said.

Solomon said that the demise of Zainab had created a vacuum and prayed to God to make the deputy governor stronger to withstand all forms of tribulations that would come with the loss of his wife.