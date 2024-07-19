Final year student murdered over ₦500 levy, Bayelsa LG chairman condemns killing

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Palaowei lost his life on Tuesday following a disagreement over a ₦500 levy at an entertainment spot on Wilberforce Island, Amasoma.

Palaowei had gone to the island, near the university, to climb to the top of a sand dump that attracts a levy of ₦150 from the youths. The youths, on sitting many visitors who wished to climb the sand dump, increased the levy to ₦500 from ₦150. In the argument that ensued, Palaowei was killed.

In a statement, the chairman’s Chief Press Secretary, Ayebaitari Easterday, regretted that Palaowei’s life was cut short at a time when members of his family were preparing to reap the benefits of their labour for him.

Segibo called on security agencies to leave no stone unturned in fishing out perpetrators of the dastardly act to serve as a deterrent to others.

“On assumption of office, I had in my maiden address to the people made it explicitly clear that the Southern Ijaw Local Government, under my watch, had zero tolerance for crime and criminality.

“The gruesome killing of Francis Palaowei, therefore, is not only coming as a surprise but as an affront to the state government.

"I, therefore, wish to condemn the action in its totality, and wish to call on security agencies in the area to fish out perpetrators of the dastardly act and bring them to book soonest,” the chairman stated.