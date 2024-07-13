NGO takes lung cancer outreach to FCT community

The organisation champions campaigns and education on cancer-related issues across Africa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the one-day outreach tagged "Breathe to Live" held at the Community Primary Health Centre.

Medical experts, including doctors and pharmacists, as well as counselors, attended to the residents, as they were sensitised to the risk factors and practical steps towards preventing lung cancer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The services provided during the outreach included free consultations, blood pressure, blood sugar, weight and other screenings, as well as interactive session for the residents.

Isaac Joseph, Public Health Epidemiologist and Patient Advocate, who led the team, said the outreach was part of MACA’s advocacy and education initiative towards bridging existing gaps on lung cancer related issues.

According to him, the campaign is launched to work with community health facilities to bridge the gap in accessing care and information for cancer patients.

"Today, this initiative was born as a result of the advocacy award I won from the International Association of the Study of Lung Cancer.

"We were asked to go into the communities and create awareness about lung cancer, things that affect the lungs, the risk factors, the signs and symptoms and educate them on how to prevent it.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We chose local communities because they lack relevant information at that level, as some people still have some beliefs and myths about cancer.

"Some do not even believe that cancer exists and others hide under the canopy of religion, as they believe that faith will heal them and that is why we came here to talk to them.

"We would do check-up and check their vitals and then if there are any complications doctors can check them up in case of any referrals," he said.

Dr Ndubuisi Anumenechi, a cardiothoracic surgeon, told NAN on the sideline that the symptoms associated with lung cancer are similar to other diseases. He said that most people mistake these symptoms for other diseases.

The surgeon harped on the need for everyone to check their vitals regularly for early diagnoses and treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The problem with lung cancer is that the percentage of people who die because of lung cancer is higher than those who die because of other kinds of cancer.

"We need to make sure our environment is not polluted because environmental pollution increases the risk of lung cancer.

"People should stop smoking and those who are not smoking should not start and even people avoid staying around smokers and also avoid generator and firewood smokes as well," he said.

A medical expert with MACA, a pharmacist, Kemi Oluwagbohun, told NAN that although lung cancer was real, it could be prevented.

She said that risk factors such as exposure to dusts of any forms and smokes should be avoided with the use of face masks in such areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I want to encourage Nigerians out there that your health cannot be replaced with anything, and health, as they say is wealth, so it is important to visit hospital for regular check-ups," she said.

Earlier, Sidikatu Abdulsalami, head of the centre, expressed appreciation to MACA for bringing the outreach to the community.

She however, urged similar organisations to always bring their intervention programmes to people at the grassroots, especially on health-related matters.

"It is important to create awareness in other communities and tell the public on the dangers of smoking and how lung cancer can be prevented.

"I want to thank this organisation for bringing the Breathe to Live campaign to our community," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT