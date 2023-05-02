The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ngige explains why Buhari failed in tackling high unemployment rate

Ima Elijah

Ngigie gives clear points on why Buhari's government has been unable to bring down Unemployment Rate

President Muhammadu Buhari and Sen Chris Ngige (Premium Times)
President Muhammadu Buhari and Sen Chris Ngige (Premium Times)

Recommended articles

Ngige emphasised that job creation should not be solely the responsibility of the public sector but also the private sector.

He argued that people often believe it is only the government that creates jobs, but the private sector is equally responsible.

In addition, Ngige also attributed the growing unemployment rate to the decline in foreign direct investment.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stressed that without a robust economy, there won't be enough money in the system to stimulate job creation.

So, until foreign direct investment increases and the economy improves, unemployment may remain high in Nigeria.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari re-appoints Dabiri Erewa, CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission

Buhari re-appoints Dabiri Erewa, CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission

Has NAFDAC truly banned Indomie noodles in Nigeria? [Pulse Explainer]

Has NAFDAC truly banned Indomie noodles in Nigeria? [Pulse Explainer]

Court case lingers as FG accuses ASUU of not “showing good cause

Court case lingers as FG accuses ASUU of not “showing good cause”

Senate investigates delay on issuance, renewal of international passport

Senate investigates delay on issuance, renewal of international passport

Emefiele says transaction volume via e-channels rose by 836%

Emefiele says transaction volume via e-channels rose by 836%

Ngige explains why Buhari failed in tackling high unemployment rate

Ngige explains why Buhari failed in tackling high unemployment rate

Obi, Fayemi to become visiting lecturers in Western Delta University

Obi, Fayemi to become visiting lecturers in Western Delta University

Tinubu's son reportedly spent ₦5bn on London mansion under corruption probe

Tinubu's son reportedly spent ₦5bn on London mansion under corruption probe

NCC begins training of 600 youths in ICT

NCC begins training of 600 youths in ICT

Pulse Sports

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

Arsenal vs Chelsea: 5 things Lampard must do to defeat the Gunners

Arsenal vs Chelsea: 5 things Lampard must do to defeat the Gunners

No Embiid, no problem as James Harden erupts for 45 points to help Sixers steal Game 1 win over Celtics.

No Embiid, no problem as James Harden erupts for 45 points to help Sixers steal Game 1 win over Celtics.

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets 'motivated' to end 16-year wait for title — Ugbade

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets 'motivated' to end 16-year wait for title — Ugbade

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lieutenant Colonel Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf has been appointed at Bola Tinubu's Aide-de-Camp.

Trained in UK, China, how Tinubu's ADC rose through the ranks [EXCLUSIVE]

MultiChoice head office. (PremiumTimes)

NANS gives MultiChoice 7 days to reverse DStv, GOtv subscription rates

Political activist and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement, Nnamdi Kanu (L), wearing a Jewish prayer shawl, poses in the garden of his house in Umuahia, southeast Nigeria, on May 26, 2017, before commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the war on May 30. (Photo by STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

FG finally explains Nnamdi Kanu's arrest in Kenya

Femi Fani-Kayode [Facebook/Femi Fani-Kayode]

Court transfers Fani-Kayode's ₦‎4.6 billion fraud trial from Lagos to Abuja