Ngige explains why Buhari failed in tackling high unemployment rate
Ngigie gives clear points on why Buhari's government has been unable to bring down Unemployment Rate
Ngige emphasised that job creation should not be solely the responsibility of the public sector but also the private sector.
He argued that people often believe it is only the government that creates jobs, but the private sector is equally responsible.
In addition, Ngige also attributed the growing unemployment rate to the decline in foreign direct investment.
He stressed that without a robust economy, there won't be enough money in the system to stimulate job creation.
So, until foreign direct investment increases and the economy improves, unemployment may remain high in Nigeria.
