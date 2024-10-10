NERC reports 49,188 meters installed in Q2, marking 60.86% decline from Q1

Recommended articles
The commission said this on its website in its second quarter 2024 report in Abuja on Thursday. According to NERC, the 49,188 represents a decrease of 60.86% compared to the 125,664 meters installed in the first quarter.
The report said that during the quarter, 35,985 meters representing 73.16% of the total installations, were installed under the Meter Asset Providers (MAP) framework. It said that 264 meters representing 0.54% were installed under the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) framework.
“The Vendor Financed framework accounted for 12,843 meters representing 26.11% of the installations, while 96-meter installations were recorded under the DisCo Financed framework representing 0.20% of the installations," it said.
The report said that it expected the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos), to utilise a combination of the five-meter financing frameworks that have been provided in the 2021 Meter Asset Provider and National Mass Metering Programme.
It said that the meter framework recommended by the commission was to close their respective metering gaps as a safeguard for customers against exploitation due to the lack of meters.