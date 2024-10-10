NERC reports 49,188 meters installed in Q2, marking 60.86% decline from Q1

The commission said this on its website in its second quarter 2024 report in Abuja on Thursday. According to NERC, the 49,188 represents a decrease of 60.86% compared to the 125,664 meters installed in the first quarter.

The report said that during the quarter, 35,985 meters representing 73.16% of the total installations, were installed under the Meter Asset Providers (MAP) framework. It said that 264 meters representing 0.54% were installed under the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) framework.

“The Vendor Financed framework accounted for 12,843 meters representing 26.11% of the installations, while 96-meter installations were recorded under the DisCo Financed framework representing 0.20% of the installations," it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report said that it expected the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos), to utilise a combination of the five-meter financing frameworks that have been provided in the 2021 Meter Asset Provider and National Mass Metering Programme.