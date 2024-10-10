ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NERC reports 49,188 meters installed in Q2, marking 60.86% decline from Q1

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to NERC, the 49,188 represents a decrease of 60.86% compared to the 125,664 meters installed in the first quarter.

NERC reports 49,188 meters installed in Q2, marking 60.86% decline from Q1
NERC reports 49,188 meters installed in Q2, marking 60.86% decline from Q1

Recommended articles

The commission said this on its website in its second quarter 2024 report in Abuja on Thursday. According to NERC, the 49,188 represents a decrease of 60.86% compared to the 125,664 meters installed in the first quarter.

The report said that during the quarter, 35,985 meters representing 73.16% of the total installations, were installed under the Meter Asset Providers (MAP) framework. It said that 264 meters representing 0.54% were installed under the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) framework.

“The Vendor Financed framework accounted for 12,843 meters representing 26.11% of the installations, while 96-meter installations were recorded under the DisCo Financed framework representing 0.20% of the installations," it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report said that it expected the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos), to utilise a combination of the five-meter financing frameworks that have been provided in the 2021 Meter Asset Provider and National Mass Metering Programme.

It said that the meter framework recommended by the commission was to close their respective metering gaps as a safeguard for customers against exploitation due to the lack of meters.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG set to bring back Nigerian health workers from abroad to tackle brain drain

FG set to bring back Nigerian health workers from abroad to tackle brain drain

It's miscarriage of justice - APC rejects results of Plateau local govt election

It's miscarriage of justice - APC rejects results of Plateau local govt election

NERC reports 49,188 meters installed in Q2, marking 60.86% decline from Q1

NERC reports 49,188 meters installed in Q2, marking 60.86% decline from Q1

Solider stabs Police Inspector to death during traffic dispute in Lagos

Solider stabs Police Inspector to death during traffic dispute in Lagos

'T-pain unmoved' - Atiku blames Tinubu's policies for rising inflation

'T-pain unmoved' - Atiku blames Tinubu's policies for rising inflation

Senate approves Prof Saleh as Chairman of NAHCON

Senate approves Prof Saleh as Chairman of NAHCON

4 Corps members to repeat service year for absconding from their duty posts

4 Corps members to repeat service year for absconding from their duty posts

Repent or we send you to your creator  —  Matawalle warns bandits’ informants

Repent or we send you to your creator  —  Matawalle warns bandits’ informants

FIRS tips 2024 'Tax Bill' as key to Nigeria's taxation system reform

FIRS tips 2024 'Tax Bill' as key to Nigeria's taxation system reform

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NDLEA officials (Credit: Premium Times Nigeria)

420 drug suspects arrested as NDLEA seizes illicit substances in Kaduna

Governor Sim Fubara [Facebook]

Gov Fubara declares Thursday & Friday public holidays for council elections

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia [Twitter:@HyacinthAlia]

Governor Alia declares Friday work-free day for local govt elections

President Bola Tinubu. [X, formerly Twitter]

Tinubu warns terrorists to surrender or face stronger military attacks