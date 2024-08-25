ADVERTISEMENT
NECO registrar elected into council of educational assessment in Africa

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said that over 21 active primary members as well as other public and private institutions and organisations from across the world were in attendance.

Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi NECO CEO [The Authority Mag]
Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi NECO CEO [The Authority Mag]

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday by the Acting Director, Directorate of Information and Public Relations of NECO, Azeez Sani.

Sani said that Wushishi was elected as the West Africa Representative in the Executive Council at the just concluded 40th Conference of the Association held in Cape Town, South Africa.

He said that the NECO Helmsman would serve in the eight-member Executive Council with members drawn from other examination bodies across Africa.

“The Association of Educational Assessment in Africa was established in 1982 to promote cooperation amongst examining and assessment bodies in Africa.

“The association is saddled with the harmonisation of educational assessment in the continent.

“This year’s conference has the theme: “Reimaging Education Assessment in the Age Of Multiple Dimensions of Learning in a Global Society,” he said.

Sani said that the conference, which started on August 19 was concluded on August 23.

NECO registrar elected into council of educational assessment in Africa

