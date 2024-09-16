Ndokwa powers Abuja but lives in darkness, govt should boost supply – Nwoke

Nwoko representing Delta North Senatorial District, made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

He said that such an effort would also facilitate the delivery of MoUs signed with host communities by oil companies to deliver on their Corporate Social Responsibility to communities where production was being done.

He told NAN that it would help facilitate local power projects and attract investors through investment-friendly initiatives. According to him, many states have taken it upon themselves to work on federal roads after reaching an understanding with the federal government that they would get their refunds.

“The electricity sector with its great impact on local communities and the life of the economy of the state is even more qualified for such intervention.

“Calling on the state government therefore to intervene is germane and needful’’, he told NAN.

Nwoko said recently some online media attempted to heat the polity through conversations steeped in politics over excerpts of discussions between him and his constituents from Ndokwa/Ukuani over the power plant. He said the publications were speculative and in ignorance of the issues around the power plant.

“At a recent community consultative forum, at Ezionum, I had seized the opportunity of a strong forum of Ndokwa Ukuani leaders, to explain the challenges, of development in my area.

“I also threw light on ongoing conversations, for partnerships with other arms of government. This was conversational, with no Ill intent.

“It is therefore disheartening that from a short clip making the rounds, wrong narratives have emerged,” he said.

The lawmaker said the articles showed a complete misrepresentation of how governance works and the role of the federating units as well as the legislature.

“Okpai in Ndokwa East LGA is one of the major Independent power plants in Nigeria.

“It began Operation in 2005 with an initial capacity of 480MW. Operated by Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) and NNPC.

“In March 2022 there was an expansion (Okpai Phase 2) and upon Commissioning, an additional 500MW was added to the Generation capacity.

“All this Power is fed to the National Grid through the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

“The Electricity Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) 2005, and its’ subsequent amendments entitled host communities like the Ndokwa people to, enjoy and feel the impact of the energy project on their land.

“They have practically been living by the river Niger and washing their hands with spittle as the saying goes.

“They live in darkness while Okpai power supply to the Grid is distributed majorly to supply power to FCT & neighbouring states’’, he added.

According to him, when Niger Delta activists fought for rights to oil proceeds from the federation and got it this included governors pushing out for Resource control.

“Today everyone is smiling to Abuja to collect huge allocations as benefits from that struggle. Collective interests need collective actions,” he stressed.

Nwoko further noted that the people of Ndokwa have suffered over the years, generating light for the nation’s capital and nearby states, while living in darkness and backwardness. He said that it was given this that he is calling on the Delta Governor to facilitate access to capture power, a step it down for his people to access light.

“The totality of all the energy is sent to the grid without captured power going to the host community."