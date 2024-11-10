NDLEA seizes tons of illicit drugs in 9 states

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that NDLEA operatives in Apapa seaport Lagos on Wednesday, Nov. 6 intercepted 31,750,000 pills of 240mg Voltron, a controlled opioid.

He said that the drugs were packaged and concealed in a container imported from India, as diclofenac sodium 100mg tablets.

He also said that the discovery was made during a joint examination of the container with men of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), and other security agencies.

In the same vein, the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), import shed Ikeja Lagos, NDLEA officers on Tuesday, Nov. 5 intercepted a 700grams consignment of Loud, a strong strain of cannabis.

Babafemi said that a software engineer, Olu Marshal, who showed up to collect the package was promptly arrested and a follow-up search of his home in Lekki led to the recovery of some drug paraphernalia, including a cannabis crusher.

Also, an attempt by another suspect, Ogbonna Orji to send 32.50kg bottles of codeine syrup and 5.70kg cannabis to London, UK, concealed in tiger nuts cargo through the export shed of the Lagos airport was frustrated by NDLEA operatives on Friday, Nov. 8.

Babafemi said that a follow-up operation led to the arrest of Orji at his warehouse in Ajao estate, Lagos.

Meanwhile, in Kwara state, not less than 162,800 pills of opioids were seized by NDLEA operatives from four suspects during interdiction operations in parts of the state.

The NDLEA spokesman said that 112,200 tablets of tramadol were recovered from Wahab Saliu and 18,900 tablets of the same opioid were recovered from Dalha Musa both at Eiyenkorin area of Ilorin, Kwara.

Babafemi said that 29,000 pills of tramadol, 200 ampoules of diazepam and 99 bottles of codeine syrup were seized from Ahmed Isiaka and 2,500 tabs of tramadol were also seized from Ahmed Garba.

Both consignments were seized at Bode Saadu in Moro local government area of the state on Friday, Nov. 8.

In another development, in Abuja, NDLEA operatives in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday, Nov. 7 intercepted a truck along Abaji- Kwali road with 755.50kg cannabis concealed under empty cartons of noodles.

Babafemi said that the truck driver, Lukman Rasheed, 41, claimed that bags of the psychoactive substance were loaded into the trailer in Ogbese, Ondo state after departing Lagos with only empty cartons of noodles.

“A suspect, Yusuf Abubakar, 43, was arrested by operatives on Monday, Nov. 4 at Ibi, Taraba state while conveying to Kano 361 compressed blocks of cannabis weighing 156.95kg in a commercial bus marked WKR 772 XA.

“Not less than 245 blocks of the same substance with a total weight of 121kg were recovered by NDLEA officers on patrol along Wukari – Ibi road on Thursday, Nov. 7.

Also, two suspects: Hamza Yakubu, 30, and Abdulra’uf Danjuma, 23, were on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Gidan Manjagab area of Jos, Plateau state with 113 blocks of cannabis sativa weighing 141kg.

The NDLEA spokesman also said that a Chadian, Hassan Ali, 31, was nabbed on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at Gadar Tamburawa, Zaria-Kano road, Kano, with 3,000 pills of tramadol 225mg.

“A suspect Ibrahim Adamu was arrested at Jere area of Kaduna state with 35 sacks of cannabis sativa weighing 338.8 kilograms.

“NDLEA operatives in Edo state on Friday, Nov. 8 recovered 1,078kg cannabis at Okhuokhuo – Isi forest and 228kg of same substance at Sabo- Auchi,” he added.

In another development, in Ondo state, four suspects: Friday Daniel, Patrick Felix, Samuel Agada and Igwe Chukwuka were arrested at Emure Ile, with 672kg of cannabis sativa.

Babafemi said that 513kg of the same substance was seized at Gbodo camp, Ikun Akoko and a total of 4, 908kg cannabis was recovered from a suspect Musibau Kosama at Alabi Yellow, Ijoka area of Akure on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Reacting to the seizures made, NDLEA Chairman, retired, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa commended the officers and men of the agency.

