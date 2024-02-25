ADVERTISEMENT
NDLEA seizes cocaine, colorado, arms from South Africa, arrests dock worker

News Agency Of Nigeria

Babafemi said that the agency was on the trail of three drug kingpins based in South Africa, connected with the importation of the containers.

The consignment was intercepted at the Tincan seaport in Lagos.

Three people, Kayode Falowo, a dock worker, Anjorin Idowu and Uzairu Iguda were arrested by the operatives, the NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Iguda is in charge of the terminal’s container positioning and stacking, and Idowu, a dock worker.

“Another dock worker at the terminal, Mohammed Sule (alias organizer) who is equally linked to the syndicate is currently at large,” he added.

According to him, the officers acted based on credible intelligence.

“The Agency had requested for a 100 per cent joint examination of two containers marked MSCU 4581770 and TRHU 7968071 from South Africa.

“As a result, the exercise was conducted with other stakeholders on January 18 and January 19, 2024.

“This was during which 56.39kg cocaine and 795kg Colorado, a synthetic strong strain of marijuana among other illegal items were recovered from the containers,” Babafemi said.

He added that further investigation at the Five Star terminal led to the discovery of more bags of Colorado weighing 192.7kg, a pistol, and rounds of ammunition.

“Investigations reveal that the three suspects conspired with the agent and notified party, Kayode Falowo, to remove the 192.7kg Colorado, pistol and rounds of ammunition from the container to an empty container in the terminal.

“The latest seizure brings the total recovered from the two containers to 56.39kg of cocaine and 987.9kg of Colorado with a combined weight of 1,044.29kg,” he said.

“They include: Taiwo Odeyemi, Akinyemi Olayinka and Adebayo Adewole who are now on the Agency’s wanted list,” he added.

