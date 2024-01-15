ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA secures conviction of 67 drug traffickers in Edo in 2023

News Agency Of Nigeria

106 cases involving drug suspects are still pending at different stages in Nigerian courts.

NDLEA officials (FreedomRadioNG)
NDLEA officials (FreedomRadioNG)

Recommended articles

On Sunday in Benin, the state’s Sector Commander of the agency, Buba Wakawa, told newsmen that the convicts were among the suspects arrested between January and December of the year under review.

According to him, out of the 173 suspects arrested and charged to court in the year, 67 were sentenced to various terms of imprisonment by the courts in the state, after they were convicted of crimes.

Wakawa noted, however, that 106 cases involving drug suspects, were still pending at different stages in the courts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sector commander further disclosed that during the year, 414 drug-dependent persons were arrested by the drug reduction unit across the state.

These drug-dependent people, he said, were arrested, counselled and reunited with their families.

While appealing to the state's people to support the agency with useful information to enable it to succeed in the fight against illicit drugs, the NDLEA boss called on communities across the state to stop giving people land for drug substance cultivation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerians are helpless – Peter Obi reacts to abduction of 6 sisters in Abuja

Nigerians are helpless – Peter Obi reacts to abduction of 6 sisters in Abuja

NDLEA secures conviction of 67 drug traffickers in Edo in 2023

NDLEA secures conviction of 67 drug traffickers in Edo in 2023

Tinubu pledges commitment to Niger Delta development

Tinubu pledges commitment to Niger Delta development

PDP group puts pressure on Atiku not to contest 2027 presidential election

PDP group puts pressure on Atiku not to contest 2027 presidential election

NDLEA seizes Italy-bound hard drugs and Canadian loud in Lagos

NDLEA seizes Italy-bound hard drugs and Canadian loud in Lagos

Shettima departs for World Economic Forum in Switzerland

Shettima departs for World Economic Forum in Switzerland

Nabeeha was happy to graduate at 20 — Nigeria's kidnap industry ended her life at 21

Nabeeha was happy to graduate at 20 — Nigeria's kidnap industry ended her life at 21

Group urges Tinubu to end crisis in Plateau, Southern Kaduna

Group urges Tinubu to end crisis in Plateau, Southern Kaduna

Ex-Minister's friend pledges to pay ₦50m ransom of abducted sisters

Ex-Minister's friend pledges to pay ₦50m ransom of abducted sisters

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) [Tribune]

Wike urges Abuja businesses to comply with tax deadline

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum. [Twitter:@BMB1_Official]

Gov Zulum says axle load exceeding 100 tonnes on Maiduguri road is an economic sabotage

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri. [Pulse]

Gov Diri commends Nigerian Army’s contribution to peace, security in Bayelsa

General Officer Commanding (GOC) the division, Maj.-Gen. Jamal Abdussalam [NAN]

Nigerian Army destroys 233 illegal refineries in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Delta, Rivers - GOC