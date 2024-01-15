NDLEA secures conviction of 67 drug traffickers in Edo in 2023
106 cases involving drug suspects are still pending at different stages in Nigerian courts.
On Sunday in Benin, the state’s Sector Commander of the agency, Buba Wakawa, told newsmen that the convicts were among the suspects arrested between January and December of the year under review.
According to him, out of the 173 suspects arrested and charged to court in the year, 67 were sentenced to various terms of imprisonment by the courts in the state, after they were convicted of crimes.
Wakawa noted, however, that 106 cases involving drug suspects, were still pending at different stages in the courts.
The sector commander further disclosed that during the year, 414 drug-dependent persons were arrested by the drug reduction unit across the state.
These drug-dependent people, he said, were arrested, counselled and reunited with their families.
While appealing to the state's people to support the agency with useful information to enable it to succeed in the fight against illicit drugs, the NDLEA boss called on communities across the state to stop giving people land for drug substance cultivation.
