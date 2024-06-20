ADVERTISEMENT
NDLEA Katsina captures 1,344 for drug offenses, convicts 112 cases in 1 year

The command secured the conviction of 112 cases and 120 cases pending at various courts.

The NDLEA Commander in the state, Hassan Sani-Abubakar, disclosed at a news briefing as part of the activities to commemorate the 2024 United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Sani-Abubakar said that the suspects were apprehended from July 2023, when the commander assumed duty, to date. He said the number comprised women and those who briefly counselled and released

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2024 theme is: “The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention”. He said the command had secured the conviction of 112 cases and 120 cases were pending at various courts.

According to him, 136 suspects were counselled and admitted to its facility for rehabilitation. Sani-Abubakar revealed that 1,161.831 kilograms of cannabis sativa, 77.071 kg of psychotropic substances and 80.400 kg of other controlled drugs were recovered during the period under review.

The rate of drugs and other psychotropic substance abuse and trafficking among the general public in the state remains alarming and of concern for the command and government.

“It cuts across all strata of community members which suggests that everybody is affected either directly or indirectly.

“It is a crystal fact that most of the people indulging in this inglorious trading of drugs are doing it for its huge economic and financial gains.

“And to that effect, the command has not relented in its operational tactics and strategies with a mission to cripple anybody found wanting, as we no longer see the drugs in usual places but unconventional business premises,” he said.

The commander, therefore, urged the public to continue to partner with the agency in exposing such bad eggs in society.

