NDLEA intercepts 2.4m tramadol pills in Gombe State

NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy Femi Babafemi announced this on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the NDLEA operatives acting on credible intelligence on Sept. 14, arrested three suspects.

He said that the suspects were arrested on Bauchi-Gombe road while travelling in a truck marked GME 552 ZU.

“A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of 2,490,000 pills of tramadol concealed with bags of salt,” he said.

In another development, a suspect, Idris Adamu, 23, was arrested with 41.5 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa (Indian hemp) at Kachia town, Kaduna State on Sept. 10.

“The other two suspects, Godiya Jikuk, 36, and Yusuf Umaru, 65, were arrested at Isinbode -Ekiti, with a total of 73.6 kilogramme cannabis sativa (Indian hemp) on Sept. 11.

“In Bauchi State, no fewer than 208,920 pills of tramadol and Diazepam were seized from a suspect, Chinedu Asadu, 35 on Sept. 13.

“Also, 104 kilogrammes of cannabis were recovered from two suspects — Abba Abdullahi and Mustapha Yahaya on Lagos-Ibadan expressway — on Sept. 10 by operatives in Lagos State,” Babafemi said.

Babafemi also said that not less than 350,000 bottles of Codeine-based syrup were discovered by NDLEA operatives in two containers shipped from India.

This, he said, was during a joint examination of the containers with men of Nigeria Customs Service and other security agencies at the Tincan Port in Lagos on Sept. 10.