ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA intercepts 2.4m tramadol pills in Gombe State

News Agency Of Nigeria

Babafemi also said that not less than 350,000 bottles of Codeine-based syrup were discovered by NDLEA operatives in two containers shipped from India.

NDLEA intercepts 2.4m tramadol pills in Gombe State [Facebook:NDLEA]
NDLEA intercepts 2.4m tramadol pills in Gombe State [Facebook:NDLEA]

Recommended articles

NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy Femi Babafemi announced this on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the NDLEA operatives acting on credible intelligence on Sept. 14, arrested three suspects.

He said that the suspects were arrested on Bauchi-Gombe road while travelling in a truck marked GME 552 ZU.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of 2,490,000 pills of tramadol concealed with bags of salt,” he said.

In another development, a suspect, Idris Adamu, 23, was arrested with 41.5 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa (Indian hemp) at Kachia town, Kaduna State on Sept. 10.

“The other two suspects, Godiya Jikuk, 36, and Yusuf Umaru, 65, were arrested at Isinbode -Ekiti, with a total of 73.6 kilogramme cannabis sativa (Indian hemp) on Sept. 11.

“In Bauchi State, no fewer than 208,920 pills of tramadol and Diazepam were seized from a suspect, Chinedu Asadu, 35 on Sept. 13.

“Also, 104 kilogrammes of cannabis were recovered from two suspects — Abba Abdullahi and Mustapha Yahaya on Lagos-Ibadan expressway — on Sept. 10 by operatives in Lagos State,” Babafemi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Babafemi also said that not less than 350,000 bottles of Codeine-based syrup were discovered by NDLEA operatives in two containers shipped from India.

This, he said, was during a joint examination of the containers with men of Nigeria Customs Service and other security agencies at the Tincan Port in Lagos on Sept. 10.

“The containers were part of those targeted by NDLEA for 100 per cent examination,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Radda approves ₦340m to settle electricity bill at Yar’adua University

Gov Radda approves ₦340m to settle electricity bill at Yar’adua University

Nigerian Air Force airlifts aid to flood-hit Maiduguri residents

Nigerian Air Force airlifts aid to flood-hit Maiduguri residents

Get ready, flood is coming - NEMA warns residents of Rivers State

Get ready, flood is coming - NEMA warns residents of Rivers State

NDLEA intercepts 2.4m tramadol pills in Gombe State

NDLEA intercepts 2.4m tramadol pills in Gombe State

Sowore gets rousing welcome after detention at Lagos airport on arrival from US

Sowore gets rousing welcome after detention at Lagos airport on arrival from US

We didn't frustrate Dangote Refinery - NNPC

We didn't frustrate Dangote Refinery - NNPC

Boko Haram leaders might have escaped from prison during Maiduguri flood - Zulum

Boko Haram leaders might have escaped from prison during Maiduguri flood - Zulum

Shettima leads APC final rally for Okpebholo ahead of Edo governorship poll

Shettima leads APC final rally for Okpebholo ahead of Edo governorship poll

Forgive me for what I did to you while I was governor - Oshiomhole begs Igbinedion

Forgive me for what I did to you while I was governor - Oshiomhole begs Igbinedion

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fuel scarcity worsens as NNPCL increased petrol price amid scarcity. [Punch]

Fuel scarcity: NULGE chairman dies at filling station while queuing for petrol

Ramirez was also convicted on a separate charge involving $368,698.24 in fraud and another case in which he defrauded Gabriel Ogie Edeoghon of $250,000 in July 2013. [Sahara Reporters]

Lagos court hands 74-year jail term to US businessman in $1.2m visa scam

Flood: VP Shettima visits Maiduguri, offers 50 trucks of rice

VP Shettima sympathises with Maiduguri flood victims with bags of rice

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]

Zamfara begins civil service shakeup amid terrorism claims, gov’s aide mutes