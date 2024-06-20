NDLEA celebrates seizure of 7,149kg of drugs in Nasarawa State in 1 year

Commander of NDLEA in the state, Peter Onche-Odaudu, disclosed this at a news briefing on Thursday in Lafia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the briefing was part of week-long activities to mark the 2024 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Onche-Odaudu said that the arduous task of checking the menace of drug abuse and illicit trafficking, despite the daunting challenges of logistics and paucity of funds, had resulted in modest achievements.

He said that cannabis sativa accounted for 7,037.2 kg of the seizures; cocaine, 0.011 kg, methamphetamine, 0.185 kg, while sundry psychotropic substances accounted for 111.534 kg.

The commander said that the United Nations had set aside June 26 of every year for the commemoration of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking by member nations. He stated that the theme for this year’s Day: “The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention”, was apt, as it emphasised the importance of prevention over cure in issues of drug abuse.

Onche-Odaudu said that a couple of activities had been lined up by his command to commemorate this year’s day. These, he said, would include an advocacy walk, starting from Lafia Square and ending at Lafia Stadium, with the grand finale held on June 26 at the Conference Room of the Federal Secretariat, Lafia.

The commander further stated that the command would take an anti-drug sensitisation campaign to GSM Village, Lafia and Lafia Custodial Centre on Monday and Tuesday. He thanked Gov. Abdullahi Sule for his support to the command toward the drug war in the state.