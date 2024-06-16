ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA bursts drug warehouse, seizes ₦4.7b worth of cocaine and meth

News Agency Of Nigeria

Babafemi said that four persons were suspected to be connected with the importation and distribution of the substance.

Suspected drug traffickers and peddlers arrested by the NDLEA [Facebook:NDLEA]
Suspected drug traffickers and peddlers arrested by the NDLEA [Facebook:NDLEA]

Recommended articles

The agency’s Director, Media and Advocacy Femi Babafemi, announced this on Sunday in Abuja.

The agency said that the suspects were arrested and the warehouses linked to the drugs were “taken down”.

The agency said further that substances suspected to be cocaine and methamphetamine in consignments were seized.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said that the drugs could be worth more than ₦4.1 billion in street value.

Babafemi said that the special operation was conducted between June 13 and June 14 at Boundary Avenue and a residence on Ohia Road in Aba.

“Months of intelligence gathering led to the arrest of the leaders and the seizure of 20.76 kg of cocaine and methamphetamine from them."

He also said that the operatives of the agency in Lagos State uncovered an expansive warehouse stocked with a large consignment of a substance suspected to be codeine-based syrup located in Kirikiri.

Babafemi said that four persons were suspected to be connected with the importation and distribution of the substance.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that they were arrested during an intelligence-led raid on the facility.

“No fewer than 82,000 bottles of the opioid worth more than 600 million in street value were recovered from them.

“Also, a truck and two buses used for distributing the substance were recovered from the premises on June 10,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why FBI Director Gray’s visit to Nigeria matters

Why FBI Director Gray’s visit to Nigeria matters

Residents send SOS to Lagos govt over poor drainage, flooding

Residents send SOS to Lagos govt over poor drainage, flooding

Tinubu salutes fathers for sacrifice, resilience in shaping nation’s future

Tinubu salutes fathers for sacrifice, resilience in shaping nation’s future

Stay away from Kogi or pay the price - Ododo warns criminals

Stay away from Kogi or pay the price - Ododo warns criminals

NDLEA bursts drug warehouse, seizes ₦4.7b worth of cocaine and meth

NDLEA bursts drug warehouse, seizes ₦4.7b worth of cocaine and meth

Nigeria’s Okere wins international astronomical union’s award

Nigeria’s Okere wins international astronomical union’s award

Being a very good citizen comes with responsibility - Tinubu tells Nigerians

Being a very good citizen comes with responsibility - Tinubu tells Nigerians

Eid al-Adha - Ado Bayero told to forgive his enemies

Eid al-Adha - Ado Bayero told to forgive his enemies

VIDEO: You’re not from the royal family - Oba of Benin clears Olumide Akpata

VIDEO: You’re not from the royal family - Oba of Benin clears Olumide Akpata

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MKO Abiola raised some issues about Nigeria in his 1993 campaign that are still issues today [Premium Times]

31 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

Kano enemies distracted Gov Yusuf for one year - Kwankwaso

Kano enemies distracted Gov Yusuf for one year - Kwankwaso

Councillor sponsors 120 out-of-school children’s education in Kano

Councillor sponsors 120 out-of-school children’s education in Kano

Group asks NASS to investigate mass sack of CBN workers [The Guardian Nigeria]

Group asks NASS to investigate mass sack of CBN workers