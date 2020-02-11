The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the governorship and state assembly elections to hold in Edo on Sept. 19.

Mr Buba Wakawa, the state Commander of the agency, gave the assurance in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin while reeling out the January scorecard of the command.

“This is a very important year for us in the state and considering the negative role that illicit drugs can play in provoking and escalating violence, we are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that there is no room for violence across the length and breadth of Edo.

“We are working hard to eliminate all perpetrators of violence and disaffection.

“The operational result in January is a good way to start the preparation because criminals must be subjected to the laws of the land,” he said.

Wakawa disclosed that the command apprehended 34 suspected drug traffickers comprising of 22 males and 12 females in January.

He also said that the command seized 1,661 kilogrammes of various substances suspected to be narcotic drugs.

He explained that the substances are cannabis and cocaine.

A breakdown of the seized substance according to him include; cannabis 1,659.543 kilogrammes, psychotropic substances 1.457 kilogrammes and 0.005 kilograms of cocaine.

He further said that 15 of the suspects were from Edo, 11 from Delta, three from Cross River and one each from Akwa Ibom, Benue, Gombe, Taraba, and Zamfara States.

“All the cases are at various stages of investigation and prosecution.

“The command has adopted control measures to prevent illicit drug cultivation, trafficking and abuse. Research has also shown that substance abuse is linked to violence where an offender or perpetrator uses or threatens to use force on their victims.

“They get involved in crime to get money to sustain their drug addiction and become violent under the influence of drugs. These crimes include; rape, armed robbery, murder and kidnapping,” Wakawa said.