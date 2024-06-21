ADVERTISEMENT
NDLEA arrests 300 suspects, seizes 190.4kg of drugs in Akwa Ibom within 11 months

News Agency Of Nigeria

Out of the 300 suspects arrested, 249 were male and 51 female, and that no fewer than 61 drug offenders were convicted in the state within the period.

Obot Bassey, NDLEA Commander in Akwa Ibom, disclosed this at a news conference to mark the 2024 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Uyo on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for this year’s International Drug Day is: “The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention”

Bassey said that out of the 300 suspects arrested, 249 were male and 51 female, and that no fewer than 61 drug offenders were convicted in the state within the period.

She said that the command had treated and rehabilitated 24 male drug-dependent persons, and carried out anti-drug abuse campaigns at 82 locations across the state.

“Drug abuse negatively impact people’s health and their well-being. Many deadly drugs are permeating the illicit drug market and causing havocs on people’s health,” she said.

She called on corporate bodies and philanthropists to participate actively in the campaign against drug abuse.

NDLEA arrests 300 suspects, seizes 190.4kg of drugs in Akwa Ibom within 11 months

