Ndigbo in Lagos APC lauds Tinubu on proposed national youth conference

The Deputy Apex Leader of the group, Jude Idimogu, commended Tinubu in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday.

NAN reports that the president, in his nationwide broadcast to mark the 64th Independence anniversary, had said the conference would address diverse challenges and opportunities confronting young people.

Tinubu said the conference would provoke meaningful dialogue and empower the young people to participate actively in nation-building and to ensure that their voices were heard in shaping the policies that impact their lives.

The president said the 30-day Confab would also unite young people nationwide to collaboratively develop solutions to issues such as education, employment, innovation, security, and social justice.

Reacting, Idimogu said the youth Confab would give the youth the platform to express their grievances and proffer solutions to achieve a better Nigeria.

He said: “It is good that the President is giving the youth the voice after all, all the protests that we have been witnessing, they are the ones marshalling them.

“So, It is better that the president is giving the youths the forum to express themselves on whatever their grievances are

“Though things are difficult, but the youth should come with their own ideas and let them have an interaction with the government.

“Maybe with this forum, the youth will now understand where the president is coming from and the president will also understand the grievances of the youth”, he said.

Idimogu, however, cautioned that the conference should not be turned into a money-sharing jamboree as this could defeat its purpose. The former lawmaker said the president’s broadcast had further given Nigerians the inspiration to believe in the country and continue to trust his government.