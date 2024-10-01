ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ndigbo in Lagos APC lauds Tinubu on proposed national youth conference

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu added that the 30-day Confab will also unite young people nationwide to collaboratively develop solutions to issues such as education and employment.

Jude Idimogu, Deputy Apex Leader of the group
Jude Idimogu, Deputy Apex Leader of the group

Recommended articles

The Deputy Apex Leader of the group, Jude Idimogu, commended Tinubu in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday.

NAN reports that the president, in his nationwide broadcast to mark the 64th Independence anniversary, had said the conference would address diverse challenges and opportunities confronting young people.

Tinubu said the conference would provoke meaningful dialogue and empower the young people to participate actively in nation-building and to ensure that their voices were heard in shaping the policies that impact their lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president said the 30-day Confab would also unite young people nationwide to collaboratively develop solutions to issues such as education, employment, innovation, security, and social justice.

Reacting, Idimogu said the youth Confab would give the youth the platform to express their grievances and proffer solutions to achieve a better Nigeria.

He said: “It is good that the President is giving the youth the voice after all, all the protests that we have been witnessing, they are the ones marshalling them.

“So, It is better that the president is giving the youths the forum to express themselves on whatever their grievances are

“Though things are difficult, but the youth should come with their own ideas and let them have an interaction with the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Maybe with this forum, the youth will now understand where the president is coming from and the president will also understand the grievances of the youth”, he said.

Idimogu, however, cautioned that the conference should not be turned into a money-sharing jamboree as this could defeat its purpose. The former lawmaker said the president’s broadcast had further given Nigerians the inspiration to believe in the country and continue to trust his government.

Idimogu assured that the President was committed to a better Nigeria and doing his best to address challenges.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

October 1 protest begins as youths troop out to demand good governance

October 1 protest begins as youths troop out to demand good governance

FRSC recovers ₦8.6 million from accident scene in Kaduna, 2 injured

FRSC recovers ₦8.6 million from accident scene in Kaduna, 2 injured

Ndigbo in Lagos APC lauds Tinubu on proposed national youth conference

Ndigbo in Lagos APC lauds Tinubu on proposed national youth conference

Kano residents ignore nationwide protests, continue normal activities

Kano residents ignore nationwide protests, continue normal activities

Tinubu orders integrity tests on dams nationwide to prevent future flood disasters

Tinubu orders integrity tests on dams nationwide to prevent future flood disasters

Jonathan calls on Nigerians to sustain unity, belief in nation's social fabric

Jonathan calls on Nigerians to sustain unity, belief in nation's social fabric

5 key points from President Tinubu’s Independence Day speech

5 key points from President Tinubu’s Independence Day speech

Here's everything Tinubu said during his Independence Day address to Nigerians

Here's everything Tinubu said during his Independence Day address to Nigerians

Nigeria @ 64:Akpabio urges Nigerians to be patient, hopeful

Nigeria @ 64:Akpabio urges Nigerians to be patient, hopeful

Pulse Sports

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Maiduguri flood victims

Borno Govt disburses ₦4.4bn of ₦13.1bn flood donations to Maiduguri victims

Medical experts caution against self-medication, abuse of antibiotics

Experts warn Nigerians about dangers of self-medication, misuse of antibiotics

NDLEA arrests ex-convict with 817 wraps of cocaine worth ₦4.6bn at Lagos airport

NDLEA arrests ex-convict with 817 wraps of cocaine worth ₦4.6bn at Lagos airport

Mele Kyari, chief executive officer of NNPC Co. Ltd. [Getty Images]

NNPC boss Kyari told to deliver Port Harcourt refinery by September