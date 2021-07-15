NCDC registers 48 COVID-19 infections

The public health agency noted that no death was recorded on Wednesday keeping the fatality toll at 2,125.

The News Agency Of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new infections indicate a decline from the 154 cases recorded on Tuesday.

The country’s new cases of COVID-19 disease surged in recent times, getting to 1,403 cases between July 1 and July 14, with Lagos State still being the epicenter of the infection.

The NCDC disclosed that of the 2,138 active cases, Lagos state had the highest number of admitted cases in the country with 1,667, Anambra -64, Rivers-49, the FCT 44, and Kebbi -42.

It noted that the new infections were recorded in seven states and the Federal Capital Territory territory (FCT).

“Out of the seven states and the FCT that contributed to Wednesday’s tally, Ondo recorded the highest figure of 14 with Oyo State reporting 10.

“Gombe State took the third position with six cases while the FCT recorded five. Ogun State reported 4 and the trio of Delta, Ekiti and Rivers State reported three cases each.

“Our today’s reports does not include data from Lagos State. Five states with zero cases reported were; Plateau, Sokoto, Nasarawa, Kano and Kaduna,” NCDC said.

The public health agency disclosed that 29 people who have recovered from the disease have been discharged from isolation centers across the country.

It added that till date, 164,652 recoveries have been recorded nationwide in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The agency said that the country had also tested more than two million samples for the virus out of the country’s over 200 million population.

NAN recalls that new cases of the pandemic have continued to rise for seven consecutive weeks across Africa including Nigeria, signaling the third wave as the country confirmed the deadly Delta variants.

Nigeria seems to be joining the likes of Haiti, Lesotho, Sierra Leone among others currently battling with the third wave of the pandemic.