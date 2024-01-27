ADVERTISEMENT
NCAA suspends airline over Ibadan private jet accident

News Agency Of Nigeria

Achimugu said that the suspension would subsist until a determination was made that the conditions of the PNCF had been adhered to.

NCAA suspends airline over Ibadan private jet accident, NSIB begins investigation
NCAA suspends airline over Ibadan private jet accident, NSIB begins investigation [The Punch]

This is contained in a statement on Saturday by Michael Achimugu, Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, NCAA.

A private jet operated by the airline which had departed Abuja with 15 persons on board, overshot the runway while landing at Ibadan Airport on Friday.

There was no fatality in the incident.

Achimugu said the suspension would continue until clarifications were made that the conditions of the Permit for Non-Commercial Flight (PNCF) had been adhered to.

He assured commitment to the safety of air travellers in line with best global practices, adding that, the Authority had begun a safety and economic audit of all private jet operations in Nigeria.

“NCAA is aware of the runway excursion involving a Challenger CL 601 aircraft, operated by Mattini Airline Services Limited, with registration marks N580KR at Ibadan Airport on 26th January 2024.

“Martini Airline Services Limited holds a valid Permit for Non-Commercial Flight (PNCF).

“In line with statutory provisions, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has launched an investigation into the occurrence.

“While the NSIB is conducting the safety investigation, the NCAA has initiated an economic inquiry into the operation of the aircraft viz-a-viz the terms and conditions of the PNCF as detailed in its Annexure.

“In the meantime, and in accordance with Sec 32 (4) of the Civil Aviation Act 2022, the NCAA has suspended the PNCF of Mattini Airline Services Limited with immediate effect,” the statement read in part.

“NCAA has further initiated a safety and economic audit of all private jet operations in Nigeria.

“NCAA wishes to assure the travelling public of its utmost commitment to safety and the entrenchment of global best practices,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) said it had commenced an investigation into the serious incident

Mrs Bimbo Olawunmi Oladeji, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, NSIB, said this in a statement.

“The aircraft, with 12 passengers and three crew members onboard was en-route Ibadan from Abuja.

"The aircraft, on final approach to landing at Runway 22, Ibadan Airport overshot the runway.

"There was no fatality, as all passengers and crew were safely evacuated.

“The NSIB has deployed a Go Team to investigate the incident. As the investigating agency, NSIB needs and hereby solicits your assistance.

“We want the public to know that we would be amenable to receiving any video clip, relevant evidence, or information any members of the public may have of the serious incident; that can assist us with this investigation,” the statement read in part.

The Bureau urged the general public and press to respect the privacy of the people involved “and NOT assume the cause of the serious incident until formal report is released”.

“The Bureau will release the preliminary report as soon as possible,” it said

Recall that a private jet conveying the Minister of Power, Chief Bayo Adelabu from Abuja to Ibadan also crash-landed at the same airport in November 2023.

News Agency Of Nigeria

