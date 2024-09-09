ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nationwide strike looms as NLC asks FG to release Ajaero by midnight

Bayo Wahab

The NLC’s National Administrative Council also called for the reversal of the recent petrol price hike to ₦617/litre.

President Bola Tinubu and NLC President, Joe Ajaero.
President Bola Tinubu and NLC President, Joe Ajaero.

Recommended articles

Ajaero was arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Monday, September 9, 2024, while on his way to the United Kingdom to attend a Trade Union Congress meeting.

In a communique by the congress’ Deputy President, Adeyanju Adewale, the NLC’s National Administrative Council described Ajaero’s arrest as “brazen and illegal.”

The council said his arrest was an “affront to the rights of workers and democratic principles.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The council also called for the reversal of the recent petrol price hike to ₦617/litre.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero [Twitter@KemPatriot]
NLC President, Joe Ajaero [Twitter@KemPatriot] Pulse Nigeria

The communique reads in part, “The NLC demands the immediate and unconditional release of Comrade Joe Ajaero before 12 midnight today.

“The council unequivocally condemns the brazen and illegal detention of Comrade Joe Ajaero by the Nigerian state without any legal warrant or justification.”

Should the government fail to release Ajaero by midnight, the NLC said its affiliates, state councils, and civil societies have been placed on red alert, vowing it won’t stand by while workers’ rights are trampled upon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The council said it has summoned an emergency meeting of the National Executive Council to take further action against the government’s “authoritarianism and lawlessness.

Earlier, the United Action Front of Civil Society condemned Ajaero’s arrest, describing it as a “needless show of force” and a deliberate attempt to incite chaos in the country.

Recall that recently, Ajaero was invited by the security outfit for questioning on issues allegedly linked to the #EndBadGovernance protest and other allegations.

Ajaero, who honoured the invitation, was accompanied by senior lawyer Femi Falana and human rights activist Deji Adeyanju.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, before Ajaero acknowledged the DSS’s invitation, the NLC threatened to shut down the country in a full industrial demonstration if the security outfit detained their leader.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Air Peace denies involvement in Ajaero’s arrest

Air Peace denies involvement in Ajaero’s arrest

Nationwide strike looms as NLC asks FG to release Ajaero by midnight

Nationwide strike looms as NLC asks FG to release Ajaero by midnight

Stray elephants from Cameroon invade Borno communities, destroy farmlands

Stray elephants from Cameroon invade Borno communities, destroy farmlands

Borno Govt closes schools for 2 weeks due to floods

Borno Govt closes schools for 2 weeks due to floods

Soludo denies firing aide over video of him dancing Gwo gwo ngwo

Soludo denies firing aide over video of him dancing Gwo gwo ngwo

Kogi farmers to receive federal support after drought to boost farming activities

Kogi farmers to receive federal support after drought to boost farming activities

Reaction erupts over corruption claims against Buhari's govt

Reaction erupts over corruption claims against Buhari's govt

BREAKING: LP presidential ticket no longer reserved for Peter Obi - Abure

BREAKING: LP presidential ticket no longer reserved for Peter Obi - Abure

CSOs condemn ‘rascal’ DSS arrest of NLC president, warn of mass resistance

CSOs condemn ‘rascal’ DSS arrest of NLC president, warn of mass resistance

Pulse Sports

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerians have been grappling with fuel scarcity for over a month. [Punch]

Fuel scarcity set to worsen as NNPCL admits $6bn debt to petrol suppliers

Phrank Shaibu, special assistant on public communication to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. [Screengrab]

Phrank Shaibu slams NNPCL's conflicting statements over $6.8bn debt scandal

Kano Fire Service saves 3 lives, ₦102.9m property from 21 fire incidents in August (Twitter)

Kano Fire Service saves 3 lives, ₦102.9m property from 21 fire incidents in August

Kogi Commissioner for Education, Hon. Wemi Jones (4L); Kogi State Commander of NDLEA, Mr Umar Yahuza (5L); and other officials during the latter advocacy visit on Drug Abuse to Ministry of Education on Tuesday in Lokoja

Kogi Govt, NDLEA join forces to tackle drug abuse in schools, target females