National War Museum preaches peace, unity – Curator.

She said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia on Friday on the sideline of the 2023 International Museum Day and Children’s Day celebration.

Osuagwu, who urged Nigerians to visit the museum, said that it had the power to change people’s mindset, “especially during this period of insecurity and agitations for separation in the country.”

“If you come to National War Museum, Umuahia and see the effects of war, nobody will pray for war any longer.

“Even though the name is war museum, we don’t fight war, rather we use it to preach peace and unity of Nigeria,” she said.

The curator regretted that the only war museum in the whole of West Africa was facing some challenges in terms of infrastructural decay, but said the military had promised to intervene.

According to her, the roof housing some of the antiquities, especially the aircraft, has been taken off by wind.

Osuagwu explained that although International Museum Day is commemorated on May 18 of every year, the museum chose to celebrate it alongside the Children’s Day, in order to honour the children.

She expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Navy School of Logistics and Accountancy, Owerrinta, Abia, for donating some naval ranks that the museum was lacking in its gallery.

Earlier in a speech, the Director-General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Prof. Abba Tijani, said the Day had become a veritable avenue to advocate for role of museums in society.

Tijani, whose speech was read by Osuagwu, said this year’s theme “Museums, Sustainable Development, and Well-being” opened up possibilities for museums and cultural organisations to engage with the health and well-being of society.

“As trusted institutions and important threads in our shared social fabric, museums are uniquely placed to create a cascading effect to foster positive change,” he said.

NAN reports that the day’s event witnessed a lot of activities including match pass by different schools and museum staff, school debate, quiz competition, exhibition of school art works on ‘Unity and Peace’, cultural dance among others.