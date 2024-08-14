ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

National Park, Nigerian hunters collaborate on security of forests

News Agency Of Nigeria

Goni also promised to carry out training for NHFSS personnel in order to manage the activities in forest areas for wildlife conservation.

National Park, Nigerian hunters collaborate on security of forests. (Sunday Alamba, File/AP)
National Park, Nigerian hunters collaborate on security of forests. (Sunday Alamba, File/AP)

Recommended articles

They gave this assurance when a team from NHFSS paid a courtesy visit to NPS headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

Dr Ibrahim Goni, The Conservator – General (CG) NPS, promised to support NHFSS to protect the country’s forest reserves.

Goni also promised to carry out training for NHFSS personnel in order to manage the activities in forest areas for wildlife conservation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have 1,129 forests and game reserves in the country, your agency bill if finally assented to, by the National Assembly, will help Nigeria secure ungoverned spaces,” he said.

Earlier in his remark, Dr Joshua Wole, the Commander–General of the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Service said that the outfit wants to collaborate with NPS to ensure security within the forests.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that at the event, Ibrahim Magana, Assistant Chief Park Ranger was presented with a distinguished ranger award with a cash token of ₦100,000 in the area of animal management.

The award was supported with a letter of recognition by the Chief of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa for Magana’s effort in rescuing some crocodiles.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Borno dry port will increase Nigeria's GDP, to be ready in 6 months – Zulum

Borno dry port will increase Nigeria's GDP, to be ready in 6 months – Zulum

National Park, Nigerian hunters collaborate on security of forests

National Park, Nigerian hunters collaborate on security of forests

Ebonyi lawmaker partner Nwifuru to end 10-year power blackout in his constituency

Ebonyi lawmaker partner Nwifuru to end 10-year power blackout in his constituency

Adeleke spends ₦2bn to execute 267 micro projects in Osun in 20204

Adeleke spends ₦2bn to execute 267 micro projects in Osun in 20204

Jonathan wants church to lead health revolution in Nigeria

Jonathan wants church to lead health revolution in Nigeria

Makinde declares August 20 work-free day to mark Isese Day in Oyo

Makinde declares August 20 work-free day to mark Isese Day in Oyo

Attacks on passengers, BRT buses will no longer be taken lightly - Lagos govt

Attacks on passengers, BRT buses will no longer be taken lightly - Lagos govt

UN commends FG for exemplary treatment of refugees IN Nigeria

UN commends FG for exemplary treatment of refugees IN Nigeria

Tinubu arrives Equatorial Guinea, to sign petroleum, security agreements

Tinubu arrives Equatorial Guinea, to sign petroleum, security agreements

Pulse Sports

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cross River State governor, Bassey Otu. [Twitter:@mcjoeclassic]

Commissioner says Otu needs ₦100bn to repair 2020 EndSARS protest damages

Nasarawa residents criticise 12-hour curfew for disrupting businesses [Businessday NG]

Nasarawa residents criticise 12-hour curfew for disrupting businesses

Nigerian senators with Senate President Godswill Akpabio (left) [Tope Brown]

Senate probes $1.5bn spent on Port Harcourt Refinery rehabilitation

'Ogbanjes,' emeres from US, UK, Cuba, others hold convention in Nigeria

'Ogbanjes,' emeres from US, UK, Cuba, others hold convention in Nigeria