National Park, Nigerian hunters collaborate on security of forests

They gave this assurance when a team from NHFSS paid a courtesy visit to NPS headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

Dr Ibrahim Goni, The Conservator – General (CG) NPS, promised to support NHFSS to protect the country’s forest reserves.

Goni also promised to carry out training for NHFSS personnel in order to manage the activities in forest areas for wildlife conservation.

“We have 1,129 forests and game reserves in the country, your agency bill if finally assented to, by the National Assembly, will help Nigeria secure ungoverned spaces,” he said.

Earlier in his remark, Dr Joshua Wole, the Commander–General of the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Service said that the outfit wants to collaborate with NPS to ensure security within the forests.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that at the event, Ibrahim Magana, Assistant Chief Park Ranger was presented with a distinguished ranger award with a cash token of ₦100,000 in the area of animal management.