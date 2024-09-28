Nasarawa lawmaker donates 7 cars, 33 motorcycles to constituents

Ogazi, the Chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business, while donating the items on Friday in Garaku urged the beneficiaries not to sell them but use them to change their lives positively.

Ogazi said that he has done so much for the people of Kokona East and would continue to do so to improve their standard of living.

He recalled that he had in 2023 distributed 10 cars and 30 motorcycles, saying,’and today, I am distributing 7 cars and 33 motorcycles and I will continue to do more.

” I have done so much in the area of health, education, water, employment, empowerment among others and I will do more by God’s grace.”

Ogazi assured of effective and quality representation at the state legislature, adding, ” I will continue to do my best to change your lives positively

” I want to thank you for your support and I want to urge you to continue to give me support to succeed.”

Ogazi also said that he did not ask anybody to campaign for him for the seat of the House of Representatives come 2027.

” Presently, I am focusing on my position as your representative in the House, ” he said.

On LG election, he said that he was supporting the re-election of the incumbent Chairman of Kokona LGA, Auwalu Adamu, if he finally declares his intention

He appealed to other tribes to be patient and support Adamu’s re-election bid due to his developmental strides in the area.

Terry Bados, the APC Chairman, Kokona LGA, appreciated Ogazi for always putting smiles on the faces of his constituents.

He called on the people of the constituency and the state at large to continue to support Ogazi and Gov Abdullahi Sule to succeed.

On his part, the District Head of Garaku, Chief Martins Noel, drummed support for the lawmaker to move to the House of Representatives come 2027.

On his part, Adamu, appreciated the people for supporting his administration and Ogazi to succeed.

Responding, the Director-General, Ogazi Campaign Organisation in the 2023 General Election, Affiku Kuje, appreciated him for the invaluable gestures.