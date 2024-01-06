Nasarawa lawmaker disburses ₦6m scholarship to 461 students

Ven-Bawa, who represents Akwanga North constituency, said that the gesture was to boost educational pursuits among the youths.

”During my campaign, I promised to add value to the people of my constituency and what I have been doing is the value addition. I came to add value to your lives.

“You are aware of what I have done and still doing in the area of agriculture, employment, water supply and empowerment, among others.

“Today, I have decided to disburse N15,000 each, to 267 degree students and N10,000 each, to 194 students running NCE, Diploma courses.

“This is also to reduce the burden of school fees on parents and guardians.

“Furthermore, it is part of my efforts in complementing Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s efforts in the education sector,” he said.

“I want to appeal to the beneficiaries to ensure they use the fund for the purpose for which it was given,” he said.

He assured the people of quality and sound representation at the state Assembly.

“By the grace of God, I will continue to put smiles on your faces through initiating good policies and programmes that will have a direct bearing on their lives and the lives of others.

“I want to assure you of good and effective representation at the state legislature at all times,” he said.

The lawmaker also urged the students to be serious in their studies in order to excel in their academic pursuits.

Besides, Ven-Bawa advised the students to shun cultism, drug abuse and other negative vices in their interest and for the overall development of the state.

The chief whip appreciated the governor for his good efforts in boosting the education sector, among other sectors of the state.

He called on his constituents and residents of the state at large to support the governor to succeed.

In their separate remarks, Randolph Para, Commissioner 1, Nasarawa State Civil Service Commission; Shuaibu Basau, Deputy Chairman, Akwanga LGA; and Paul Daniel, President, National Association of Mada Students, commended Ven-Bawa for supporting his people via laudable programmes.

They urged the people of the constituency to support the lawmaker and Sule to succeed.