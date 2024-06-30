Nasarawa lawmaker disburses ₦20m to 130 constituents

In a speech at the event held at Duduguru, Obi Local Government Area (LGA), Zhekaba said that the gesture was intended to cushion the effect of the prevailing economic hardship in the country.

He also hoped that the cash gift would help to improve the people’s standard of living.

The lawmaker, representing Obi 2 State Constituency, also inaugurated a committee “to fashion out the modalities for the disbursement of scholarships to students” in his constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “Everybody knows what is going on in the country today.

“We know the prevailing economic situation in the country today.

“Whoever says that it is well in the country, did not tell the truth.

“I organised this programme to distribute palliative to cushion the harsh effect of the prevailing economic situation in the country,” he said.

Zhekaba, a PDP chieftain, said that some people got ₦100,000, while others got ₦50,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

He promised to continue to implement measures that would help to ensure an improved standard of living in the constituency.

He said: “I will continue to do my best for my people by keying into different policies and programmes that will have a direct bearing on your lives.

“What I am after is to ensure a better and improved standard of living for the people of my constituency.”

The lawmaker urged those, who have yet to benefit from his gesture, to be patient, saying that he would sustain his people-oriented programmes.

He thanked his constituents for their continued support and urged them not to rest on their oars.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further admonished the constituency and other parts of the state to “continue to live in unity, peace and tolerate one another, irrespective of our differences and political affiliations.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by the Speaker of the House, Danladi Jatau, other members and PDP chieftains in the constituency.

In a brief remark, Jatau commended Zhekaba for giving out cash as a palliative to the people of his constituency.

He said that the gesture would not only improve the standard of living of the beneficiaries but also boost the socio-economic activities of the constituency.

“I want to appreciate Hon. Luka Iliya Zhekaba for what he has been doing for the people of his constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hon. Zhekaba is an outspoken and hard-working member.

“He is up and doing in ensuring the development of his constituency and state at large,” the speaker said.

Also, the PDP Chairman Obi LGA, Mr Jeremiah Joseph, and PDP Duglu Ward Chairman, Mr Augustine Agwale, thanked the lawmaker for always coming to the aid of his people.

They said that they were proud of his quality representation of his constituency in the House.