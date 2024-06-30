ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nasarawa lawmaker disburses ₦20m to 130 constituents

News Agency Of Nigeria

Zhekaba, a PDP chieftain, said that some people got ₦100,000, while others got ₦50,000.

Nasarawa lawmaker disburses ₦20m to 130 constituents [Vanguard]
Nasarawa lawmaker disburses ₦20m to 130 constituents [Vanguard]

Recommended articles

In a speech at the event held at Duduguru, Obi Local Government Area (LGA), Zhekaba said that the gesture was intended to cushion the effect of the prevailing economic hardship in the country.

He also hoped that the cash gift would help to improve the people’s standard of living.

The lawmaker, representing Obi 2 State Constituency, also inaugurated a committee “to fashion out the modalities for the disbursement of scholarships to students” in his constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “Everybody knows what is going on in the country today.

“We know the prevailing economic situation in the country today.

“Whoever says that it is well in the country, did not tell the truth.

“I organised this programme to distribute palliative to cushion the harsh effect of the prevailing economic situation in the country,” he said.

Zhekaba, a PDP chieftain, said that some people got ₦100,000, while others got ₦50,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

He promised to continue to implement measures that would help to ensure an improved standard of living in the constituency.

He said: “I will continue to do my best for my people by keying into different policies and programmes that will have a direct bearing on your lives.

“What I am after is to ensure a better and improved standard of living for the people of my constituency.”

The lawmaker urged those, who have yet to benefit from his gesture, to be patient, saying that he would sustain his people-oriented programmes.

He thanked his constituents for their continued support and urged them not to rest on their oars.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further admonished the constituency and other parts of the state to “continue to live in unity, peace and tolerate one another, irrespective of our differences and political affiliations.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by the Speaker of the House, Danladi Jatau, other members and PDP chieftains in the constituency.

In a brief remark, Jatau commended Zhekaba for giving out cash as a palliative to the people of his constituency.

He said that the gesture would not only improve the standard of living of the beneficiaries but also boost the socio-economic activities of the constituency.

“I want to appreciate Hon. Luka Iliya Zhekaba for what he has been doing for the people of his constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hon. Zhekaba is an outspoken and hard-working member.

“He is up and doing in ensuring the development of his constituency and state at large,” the speaker said.

Also, the PDP Chairman Obi LGA, Mr Jeremiah Joseph, and PDP Duglu Ward Chairman, Mr Augustine Agwale, thanked the lawmaker for always coming to the aid of his people.

They said that they were proud of his quality representation of his constituency in the House.

They assured him of their support to succeed at all times.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerians commend military's sustained onslaught against terrorists

Nigerians commend military's sustained onslaught against terrorists

Without massive women votes, I wouldn’t be governor - Benue's Alia

Without massive women votes, I wouldn’t be governor - Benue's Alia

Yusuf questions integrity of judges who help drug traffickers escape justice

Yusuf questions integrity of judges who help drug traffickers escape justice

Nasarawa lawmaker disburses ₦20m to 130 constituents

Nasarawa lawmaker disburses ₦20m to 130 constituents

NDLEA storms Abuja drug party tagged 'Pick Your Poison', arrests 60 suspects

NDLEA storms Abuja drug party tagged 'Pick Your Poison', arrests 60 suspects

NAF airstrikes destroy illegal oil refining sites, kill terrorists in Rivers, Niger

NAF airstrikes destroy illegal oil refining sites, kill terrorists in Rivers, Niger

Tinubu promises those behind Borno suicide bombings a heavy price

Tinubu promises those behind Borno suicide bombings a heavy price

Businessman rewards policeman who rejected ₦150m bribe with land

Businessman rewards policeman who rejected ₦150m bribe with land

NDLEA intercepts ₦7.3bn codeine consignment in Rivers

NDLEA intercepts ₦7.3bn codeine consignment in Rivers

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerians at the NIMC office to apply for their National Identification Number. [PMNews]

No breach of our database, your data is safe - NIMC assures Nigerians

Nigerian students beg ASUU, Tinubu to shift ground to prevent another strike [InformationNG]

Nigerian students beg ASUU, Tinubu to shift ground to prevent another strike

Food vendors lament rising cost of beans, seek FG’s intervention [Daily Trust]

Food vendors lament rising cost of beans, seek FG’s intervention

100% of SIM cards used in Nigeria locally manufactured – NCC [sundiatapost]

100% of SIM cards used in Nigeria locally manufactured – NCC