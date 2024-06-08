ADVERTISEMENT
Nasarawa govt offers free hepatitis testing, treatment to 78,000 persons

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule [Twitter:@NasarawaGovt]
Dr Emmanuel Akabe, the state’s Deputy Governor, inaugurated the exercise on Friday in the Doma Local Government Area of the state.

He said that free medical outreach was organised by the State government in collaboration with Doctors from the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Keffi.

According to the deputy governor, the gesture is targeted at people in rural communities in keeping with the determination of Governor Abdullahi Sule-led administration to provide affordable healthcare services to the people, especially the poor and vulnerable.

He explained that the choice of Doma for the inauguration of the exercise was a result of the high prevalence rate of hepatitis in the area in recent times.

“Records have shown that the prevalence rate of hepatitis in the state and particularly Doma LGA was above the national prevalence rate.

“The national prevalence rate indicated two out of every 100 persons, but for Nasarawa is 11 out of 100 persons, while in Doma LGA it’s 15 out of 100 persons.

“The burden in our state is very high and worrisome, hence the governor directed that it should be tackled using every government machinery.

“Already, as a state, we have a robust programme on the elimination of hepatitis before 2030 in line with the target of the World Health Organisation (WHO),” Akabe added.

The deputy governor also disclosed that the state government had agreed with FMC Keffi to deploy its medical experts and equipment for outreach services in three LGAs.

We have been pursuing this agreement for the past 15 years and thank God it has come to reality today.

“As of today, General Hospital Doma and of course, other facilities in the selected LGAs are appendages of FMC.

“You can now access all medical services you could get at FMC Keffi now in Doma because experts will be deployed on a rotational basis to work here and the other two facilities."

On his part, Dr Gaza Gwamna, the Commissioner for Health, said that the outreach would be replicated in all local government areas of the state.

The commissioner said that based on the facilities available, the medical team would be targeting 6,000 persons in each of the 13 LGAs, making a total of 78,000 persons.

He further explained that individuals who test negative during the screening would be administered a vaccine while those found positive would be placed on treatment.

In his remarks, Alh. Ahmadu Aliyu-Ogah, the Andoma of Doma and Chairman of the Traditional Council of the area thanked the government for the gesture aimed at bringing succour to the people.

The traditional ruler called on his people to avail themselves of the exercise saying “It’s safe and aimed at improving your health.”

Also speaking, Dr Yahaya Baba-Adamu, Chief Medical Director (CMD) of FMC Keffi, appreciated the Nasarawa government for the partnership aimed at addressing the menace of hepatitis.

The CMD represented by Dr Ahmed Kana, Head of Clinical Services at the hospital, gave assurance that consultants and other medical personnel would be deployed for the outreaches to ensure its success.

News Agency Of Nigeria

