Nasarawa Gov’s aide splashes ₦1m on 100 women

Lawal, who made the donation on Friday in Moroa, Kokona LGA, said that the gesture was to empower the women, saying, ”This is my widow’s mite to them.

” This is to improve on their standard of living and for the overall development of Moroa community and Kokona LGA,” he said

Lawal assured the community of his commitment to initiating more programmes that would have a direct bearing on their lives.

Also, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Danladi Jatau, drummed support for the administration of Sule.

This, he said, was to enable the people of the state to enjoy more dividends of democracy especially at the grassroots.

Jatau commended Lawal for putting smiles on the faces of the women and urged the beneficiaries to ensure the judicious use of the funds.

” I want to appreciate Mr Lawal for this noble gesture. This is what we call giving back to the people what the people have given you.

” What Mr Lawal is doing today is also an appreciation of what the governor has done to the Moroa community.

