ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nasarawa Gov’s aide splashes ₦1m on 100 women

News Agency Of Nigeria

Jatau commended Lawal for putting smiles on the faces of the women and urged the beneficiaries to ensure the judicious use of the funds.

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule [Twitter:@NasarawaGovt]
Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule [Twitter:@NasarawaGovt]

Recommended articles

Lawal, who made the donation on Friday in Moroa, Kokona LGA, said that the gesture was to empower the women, saying, ”This is my widow’s mite to them.

” This is to improve on their standard of living and for the overall development of Moroa community and Kokona LGA,” he said

Lawal assured the community of his commitment to initiating more programmes that would have a direct bearing on their lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Danladi Jatau, drummed support for the administration of Sule.

This, he said, was to enable the people of the state to enjoy more dividends of democracy especially at the grassroots.

Jatau commended Lawal for putting smiles on the faces of the women and urged the beneficiaries to ensure the judicious use of the funds.

I want to appreciate Mr Lawal for this noble gesture. This is what we call giving back to the people what the people have given you.

” What Mr Lawal is doing today is also an appreciation of what the governor has done to the Moroa community.

ADVERTISEMENT

” Mr Lawal is giving back to the people what he is getting from the government of Sule in his own little way and this is very important,” the speaker said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I'm a woman like any woman - Algerian boxer blasts critics after winning gold

I'm a woman like any woman - Algerian boxer blasts critics after winning gold

The building housing foreign criminal suspect, Police explain raid on NLC HQ

The building housing foreign criminal suspect, Police explain raid on NLC HQ

Gov Abiodun allocates 100 hectares of land for Naval base, dockyard in Ogun

Gov Abiodun allocates 100 hectares of land for Naval base, dockyard in Ogun

Nasarawa Gov’s aide splashes ₦1m on 100 women

Nasarawa Gov’s aide splashes ₦1m on 100 women

Japan invests $500m to boost power supply along Lagos–Ogun industrial corridor

Japan invests $500m to boost power supply along Lagos–Ogun industrial corridor

Tinubu’s wife pledges to empower 37,000 petty traders across Nigeria

Tinubu’s wife pledges to empower 37,000 petty traders across Nigeria

Jonathan calls for more investment in digital infrastructure to enhance learning

Jonathan calls for more investment in digital infrastructure to enhance learning

Economic growth, not new constitution, my topmost priority - Tinubu

Economic growth, not new constitution, my topmost priority - Tinubu

Jigawa university develops software for diabetes, breast cancer detection

Jigawa university develops software for diabetes, breast cancer detection

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

LEAP Africa, Dow partner to intensify youth action in Africa for the SDGs

LEAP Africa, Dow partner to intensify youth action in Africa for the SDGs

Lagos protesters converge under Ikeja bridge.

Protesters threaten to storm Lagos streets from Monday if…

Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND). [Facebook]

UI, UNILORIN, BUK listed among 6 institutions that received students loan

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi [Twitter:@PoliceNG]

Our officers haven't killed anyone since protest began, Police tell Amnesty Int'l