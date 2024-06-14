ADVERTISEMENT
Namadi hires 300 health workers to tackle animal diseases in 287 wards in the state

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor noted that the gesture fits with his administration's development agenda of achieving sustained agricultural transformation in the state.

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi. [Twitter:@u_danmodi]
Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi. [Twitter:@u_danmodi]

Speaking at the inauguration in Dutse, Gov. Umar Namadi said the workers are expected to provide mobile veterinary clinic services across the nooks and crannies of the state. He explained that the gesture also fits with his administration’s development agenda of achieving sustained agricultural transformation in the state.

The governor added that the beneficiaries were trained to provide mobile veterinary services to control and prevent the spread of animal diseases across the 287 wards in the state.

“Each of the 300 personnel will be provided with a motorcycle fully fitted with a medical toolbox, vaccination kits, drug box and other accessories for routine and emergency veterinary services.

“The youths have also been licensed as veterinary service providers to effectively respond to animal disease incidences even in the remote and hard to reach locations to control and contain preventable animal diseases,” the governor said.

According to him, the initiative is a component of the state government’s J-Agro Agricultural Extension Agents Programme, under which some 1,440 youths were enlisted to provide quality agricultural extension services to farmers.

The competitive advantages enjoyed by Jigawa state in agricultural sector goes beyond crop production to encompass livestock development.

“We’ve also built on this through the goat breeding microcredit programme which has empowered thousands of women in the state,” Namadi added.

He further stated that 1,640 women were recently empowered with three goats each under the programme in four LGAs. The governor assured that the programme would be sustained to reach the remaining 11 LGAs in the state.

“Therefore, today’s inauguration of 300 mobile veterinary service providers is also part of our efforts to protect and develop the livestock population in the state,” the governor stated.

In her remarks, the President of the Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN), Dr Aishatu Abubakar, commended the governor for the gesture.

Abubakar, represented by Dr Helen Ego, the VCN’s Deputy Register, said the gesture will enhance food/feed safety and security in the state, as well as control massive migration of Nigerians out of the country, popularly called “Jakpa”.

“You’ve taken the lead in putting Jigawa state on the global stage by supporting, promoting and empowering indigenes of the state with this initiative. This move of yours will enhance food/feed safety and security in Jigawa state.

“This will help control the massive migration of Nigerians out of the country, brain drain rocking the entire nation because of insecurities and lack of enabling environment for performance, unemployment and various issues plaguing our nation,” Abubakar noted.

News Agency Of Nigeria

