RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

₦70k minimum wage not solution to Nigeria’s economic challenges – LP

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN recalls that the Federal Government and labour had, on Thursday, agreed on ₦70,000 as the new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

Tinubu approves N70,000 minimum wage
Tinubu approves N70,000 minimum wage

Recommended articles

Atayese stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Ibadan.

According to him, the real therapy for the sustainable cost of living in the country lies in fashioning positive economic policies by the government.

He stated that one major policy issue that could challenge the poor living standard of Nigerians revolved around the exchange rate as a key determinant of fuel cost and, by extension, fuel subsidy.

Atayese said that the government must be intentional in its efforts to fight corruption to a standstill, in addition to the upward review of minimum wage.

According to him, corruption in high places represents more than 90 per cent of corruption cases in Nigeria.

“Will this new minimum wage actually assuage the daily rising costs of foods and services? Can it bring a stable solution to the nation’s economic challenges? The answer is No,” he said.

The LP chairman urged the government to be deliberate about agricultural development and also address issues surrounding effective farming, such as security and adequate funding.

He said that the beneficial effects of these critical issues if properly addressed, would far outweigh a minimum wage of even ₦150,000.

“Labour Party will continue to stand for the wellbeing of the people and development of the society,” he said.

NAN recalls that the Federal Government and labour had, on Thursday, agreed on ₦70,000 as the new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

NAN also reports that the government had earlier proposed N60,000 which was later raised to ₦62,000, while labour demanded ₦494,000 and later reviewed it downward to ₦250,000.

The labour leaders had, at the end of its meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja on Thursday, said that they agreed to the ₦70,000 offer because of other incentives attached to it.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

People are angry, Tinubu's ₦70k minimum wage can only buy a bag of rice - Ndume

People are angry, Tinubu's ₦70k minimum wage can only buy a bag of rice - Ndume

Hardship: Reps member gifts child SUV for graduating from secondary school, Nigerians react

Hardship: Reps member gifts child SUV for graduating from secondary school, Nigerians react

Our diesel meets international standard, importers get dubious certifications - Dangote

Our diesel meets international standard, importers get dubious certifications - Dangote

₦70k minimum wage not solution to Nigeria’s economic challenges – LP

₦70k minimum wage not solution to Nigeria’s economic challenges – LP

JTF destroys illegal refining sites, intercepts 14 boats in Abia

JTF destroys illegal refining sites, intercepts 14 boats in Abia

Hundreds of Makurdi residents homeless as flood wreaks havoc in Benue

Hundreds of Makurdi residents homeless as flood wreaks havoc in Benue

Ruto warns the media over 'irresponsible reporting’ during anti-government demos

Ruto warns the media over 'irresponsible reporting’ during anti-government demos

Dangote scraps planned investment in steel after FG's monopoly accusation

Dangote scraps planned investment in steel after FG's monopoly accusation

Sowore lists Tinubu, Yakubu, Cardoso among those inciting Nigerians to riot

Sowore lists Tinubu, Yakubu, Cardoso among those inciting Nigerians to riot

Pulse Sports

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Trending

President Tinubu’s horse wins international horse racing competition in Kaduna

President Tinubu’s horse wins international horse racing competition in Kaduna

Church members trek 24.2km to promote unity, love in Abuja [NAN]

Church members trek 24.2km to promote unity, love in Abuja

Air Force kills scores of terrorists in airstrikes in Kaduna [X:@DejiAdesogan]

Air Force kills scores of terrorists in airstrikes in Kaduna

APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje and former President, Anyim Pius Anyim

Ganduje wants APC to take over in Anambra, Enugu, Abia