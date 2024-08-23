ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

₦555m fine: Nigerian bank responds to data breach allegation

Segun Adeyemi

Fidelity Bank insists that no data laws were violated that would justify such a penalty and remains committed to resolving the issue through dialogue with the NDPC.

Nigeria Data Protection Sector [LinkedIn]
Nigeria Data Protection Sector [LinkedIn]

Recommended articles

The NDPC accused the bank of violating customer data regulations, resulting in a hefty ₦555.8 million fine.

Pulse Nigeria reported that the commission cited infractions of the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) of 2019 and the Nigeria Data Protection (NDP) Act of 2023, coupled with the bank's alleged lack of cooperation during the investigation.

"We have observed serious breaches and have been working with them, investigating the issue since April 2023. But by the time we finalised our findings, they became arrogant, and we decided to issue a full penalty," the National Commissioner of NDPR, Vincent Olatunji stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement released on Wednesday, August 21, Fidelity Bank's spokesman, Meksley Nwagboh, rejected these claims, asserting that the bank has adhered strictly to all relevant data protection laws.

"As a Bank, we remain in discussions with the NDPC over an amicable resolution to this matter," Nwagboh stated, emphasising that the bank upholds the highest ethical standards in its operations.

Fidelity Bank insists that no data laws were violated that would justify such a penalty and remains committed to resolving the issue through dialogue with the NDPC.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

₦555m fine: Nigerian bank responds to data breach allegation

₦555m fine: Nigerian bank responds to data breach allegation

Benue youths back Dangote as cement empire faces new threats

Benue youths back Dangote as cement empire faces new threats

Chinese firm strikes again - impounds another Nigerian jet in Canada

Chinese firm strikes again - impounds another Nigerian jet in Canada

Umahi says FG needs over ₦16trn to complete inherited road projects

Umahi says FG needs over ₦16trn to complete inherited road projects

We're working with local, global agencies to arrest Yahaya Bello - EFCC

We're working with local, global agencies to arrest Yahaya Bello - EFCC

Oando confirms complete acquisition of Nigerian Agip oil company

Oando confirms complete acquisition of Nigerian Agip oil company

Lagbaja orders investigation into alleged killing of 3 locals, cattle in Kaduna

Lagbaja orders investigation into alleged killing of 3 locals, cattle in Kaduna

US petitioned over NNPCL’s alleged violation of Russian oil sanctions

US petitioned over NNPCL’s alleged violation of Russian oil sanctions

First Lady inaugurates ₦1.85bn empowerment support to women petty traders

First Lady inaugurates ₦1.85bn empowerment support to women petty traders

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tinubu working to tame bottlenecks to universal education – Shettima [NAN]

I've seen Tinubu's soul, it's good so invest your trust in him - Shettima

Our ‘X’ account is undergoing an upgrade – EFCC [BarristerNG.com]

X account not hacked, undergoing upgrade to improve service - EFCC clarifies

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola. (Punch)

27 high court judges to face NJC probe panels over alleged misconduct

Firm reiterates commitment to address electricity challenges in Aba [MarketForces Africa]

Firm reiterates commitment to address electricity challenges in Aba