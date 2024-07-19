RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NAFDAC shuts down bakery using saccharine to bake bread for Sokoto residents

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAFDAC emphasised that only fortified registered sugar containing vitamin ‘A’ with micro nutrients and other vitamins are allowed to be sold and consumed in Nigeria.

NAFDAC shut down bakery [Ladun Liadi's Blog]
NAFDAC shut down bakery [Ladun Liadi's Blog]

Recommended articles

The NAFDAC State Coordinator, Garba Adamu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday that the bakery was detected during a special raid by agency officials.

“We discovered that the bakery was using saccharine, an unregistered foreign sugar as sweetener along with banned bromate in their productions.

“The items were seized for destruction and the bakery is shutdown until it complies with regulations and directives,” he said.

Adamu emphasised that only fortified registered sugar containing vitamin ‘A’ with micro nutrients and other vitamins are allowed to be sold and consumed in Nigeria.

"This is a Federal Government policy enforced by NAFDAC and other government agencies to ensure that consumers get the maximum nutritional and other health benefits from the produced products.

"Six other bakeries were also sanctioned for poor hygiene as enforcement officers led by Mr Buhari Manzo scale up the routine inspection visits to bakeries across the state.

"Bakeries are monitored to ensure that they don’t use saccharine or other banned items as a substitute to fortified regulated ingredients, ” Adamu said.

The coordinator cautioned producers against using adulterated, counterfeit, unregistered and expired items in their places, reiterating that NAFDAC would continue the enforcement at all the times.

Adamu said the operation would be extended to local government areas as part of the agency’s efforts to ensure that hygienic food are being sold as well right products were in circulation.

He called on the general public to be wary of patronising unregistered products and always report any suspicious practice and contaminations to NAFDAC, reiterated the agency’s continues efforts to safeguard the health of the nation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG to convert petrol vehicles to CNG in all 36 States by end of 2024

FG to convert petrol vehicles to CNG in all 36 States by end of 2024

This school principal survives on less than ₦30k minimum wage, now she wants ₦250k

This school principal survives on less than ₦30k minimum wage, now she wants ₦250k

Within a week, 225 Boko Haram terrorists, including 38 children, surrender to troops

Within a week, 225 Boko Haram terrorists, including 38 children, surrender to troops

NAFDAC shuts down bakery using saccharine to bake bread for Sokoto residents

NAFDAC shuts down bakery using saccharine to bake bread for Sokoto residents

ICPC embark on search for 13,350 missing baby diapers at Kebbi healthcare facility

ICPC embark on search for 13,350 missing baby diapers at Kebbi healthcare facility

Private sector gives conditions for payment of ₦70k minimum wage

Private sector gives conditions for payment of ₦70k minimum wage

Police capture bandit informant involved in kidnapping, animal rustling in Katsina

Police capture bandit informant involved in kidnapping, animal rustling in Katsina

Nollywood actress Hilda Dokubo suspended as Labour Party's Rivers chairperson

Nollywood actress Hilda Dokubo suspended as Labour Party's Rivers chairperson

APC group warns Nigerians not to go out for any anti-Tinubu protest

APC group warns Nigerians not to go out for any anti-Tinubu protest

Pulse Sports

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Trending

Owolabi Olakulehin is the new Olubadan of Ibadanland.

89-yr-old Owolabi Olakulehin to be crowned new Olubadan of Ibadan today

The Supreme Court of Nigeria.

How Supreme Court verdict on local govt freedom will impact grassroots development

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed. [Twitter:@Akwuru2]

Mohammed spends ₦323m to boost coverage, eliminate zero dose vaccination in State

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Supreme Court ruling on LG autonomy relieves burden on us - Governors