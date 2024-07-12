ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NAFDAC raids Imo market, confiscates alcoholic beverages in sachet, pet bottles

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ndukwe told NAN after the raid that the Federal Government had issued a directive banning the production of alcoholic beverages in sachets and pet bottles below 200ml.

Some of the sachet and pet bottled-alcoholic beverages below 200ml confiscated by NAFDAC during a raid on Rotobi Market, Owerri on Friday [NAN
Some of the sachet and pet bottled-alcoholic beverages below 200ml confiscated by NAFDAC during a raid on Rotobi Market, Owerri on Friday [NAN

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the alcoholic beverages confiscated by the agency include: Action bitters, ballamour bitters and Chelsea London dry gin.

Some others are Squad 5 dark rum, Yagor milk cream liquor, Captain Jack, Banjinotu Alcoholic bitters, Tombo bitters, Big Ben, Rocket ginger, Yaahu blended gin and Eagle Aromatic Schnapps.

The agency’s Coordinator in the state, Mrs Mercy Ndukwe, led the enforcement team to the popular Rotobi Market in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ndukwe told NAN after the raid that the Federal Government had issued a directive banning the production of alcoholic beverages in sachets and pet bottles below 200ml.

She added that “in 2018, the agency, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health met with the National Union of Food, Beverage and Tobacco Employees (NUFBTE), Distillers and Blenders Association of Nigeria (DIBAN) and Consumer Protection Council (CPC), among other stakeholders.

“During the meeting, an agreement was reached that companies should start packaging above 200ml.

“The committee and the agency agreed to a moratorium of five years to phase out such packaged drinks by Jan. 31, 2024.

“They also agreed to reduce production by 50 per cent by 2022.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ndukwe added that NAFDAC had equally stopped the issuance of market authorisation to producers of alcoholic beverages below 200ml, while enforcement commenced on Feb. 1, 2024.

However, she said, most producers continued producing with expired licences or illegally.

She explained that “here in Imo, we gave time to see if they would reduce supply and sale of the particular sized products, but instead of reducing, it is increasing, which means the distillers and blenders are still producing and selling.

“We cannot watch things go wrong, especially when the deadline has elapsed. This is a policy of the Federal Government and it must be enforced.”

She said an examination of the alcoholic beverages confiscated showed some with NAFDAC registration numbers but failed date marking like the production and expiry dates.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is an indication that the producers are conscious of what they are doing, it is even a violation on its own,” she stressed.

She said the agency had carried out regular sensitisation to educate the people, especially traders, on the ban and dangers of alcoholic beverages below 200ml, as well as plan to carry out enforcement.

The agency had also carried out enforcement on water producers who sell sachet and bottled water in open space at the Spibat roundabout in Owerri without regard to stipulated guidelines.

The coordinator said “We gave conditions before we registered them, that water must be stored in a cool, dry and wooden platforms and not on bare floor, exposed to sunlight from morning till night.

“You don’t store water anyhow because the packaging materials are prone to certain reactions from sunlight.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You may produce clean water but in the process of storage and distribution, it becomes contaminated.

“People don’t bother to wash the sachets before drinking water, so anything on the surface of the sachet can be consumed as well.”

Ndukwe advised them to erect makeshift shades and use wooden platforms if they must sell outside their factories.

“You hear the story of cholera everywhere, we don’t want residents to fall victim.

“The enforcement is not to witch-hunt any individual or company, but to safeguard the health of the nation,” she maintained.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Copyright society praises Tinubu for renaming National Arts Theatre after Soyinka

Copyright society praises Tinubu for renaming National Arts Theatre after Soyinka

NAFDAC raids Imo market, confiscates alcoholic beverages in sachet, pet bottles

NAFDAC raids Imo market, confiscates alcoholic beverages in sachet, pet bottles

LG autonomy judgment Tinubu's most revolutionary achievement – UI Prof

LG autonomy judgment Tinubu's most revolutionary achievement – UI Prof

Binance Nigeria representative docked on amended charge

Binance Nigeria representative docked on amended charge

Strike looms as poly lecturers threatens govt to suspend scheme of service

Strike looms as poly lecturers threatens govt to suspend scheme of service

Custom seizes smuggled petrol worth ₦36.9m between Nigeria-Cameroon border

Custom seizes smuggled petrol worth ₦36.9m between Nigeria-Cameroon border

Give us more fuel to reduce queues at filling stations - Marketers tell NNPP

Give us more fuel to reduce queues at filling stations - Marketers tell NNPP

Supreme Court ruling on LG autonomy relieves burden on us - Governors

Supreme Court ruling on LG autonomy relieves burden on us - Governors

Ekiti Prof kidnapped by gunmen after returning from Lagos, abductors demand ₦50m

Ekiti Prof kidnapped by gunmen after returning from Lagos, abductors demand ₦50m

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Govt

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Government

Court orders EFCC to probe Oyo kingmakers for accepting ₦15m to install next Alaafin

Court orders EFCC to probe Oyo kingmakers for accepting ₦15m to install next Alaafin

Pastor E A Adeboye

Despite my age, I still run from sexual temptation - Adeboye

Nigerian president Bola Tinubu

Tinubu buoyed by display of equipment, physical fitness by Nigerian Army