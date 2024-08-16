ADVERTISEMENT
My critics doubt my capacity to drive infrastructure devt in Osun – Adeleke

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor, who noted that he was determined to take Osun to greater heights, said he had demonstrated a strong passion for bridging the infrastructure gap in the state.

Osun State, Governor Ademola Adeleke [NAN]
Osun State, Governor Ademola Adeleke [NAN]

Adeleke made the remark while playing host to members of the Nigerian Society of Engineers(NSE), led by its National President, Margret Oguntala, on Friday in Osogbo.

The governor said that in 2023 when he announced his ambitious infrastructure plan across the sectors, many doubted his capacity to implement good infrastructure projects.

“To the glory of God, we have proved critics wrong. We have shown that we have the will, the capacity and the knowledge to achieve our goals.

“We are determined to take Osun to greater heights.

“We have demonstrated strong passion to bridge the infrastructure gap in the state,” he said.

Adeleke said that he was convinced that economic growth and development could best achieved when the infrastructure sector is well developed.

The governor, who noted that he was determined to take Osun to greater heights, said he had demonstrated a strong passion for bridging the infrastructure gap in the state.

What you saw in Osogbo is small. Construction is ongoing across the 30 local governments and area councils.

“Good infrastructure facilitates economic growth and that is what we are doing,” he said.

The governor commended NSE for the visit and the award presented to him.

In her remarks, Oguntala commended the governor on the massive ongoing projects across the state and the unveiling of the N100 billion infrastructure project.

“Your vision and drive for progress in the state are commendable, and we are proud to witness the positive changes occurring across the state.

“We also commend the numerous ongoing projects under your leadership, which are transforming the state, improving infrastructure, and enhancing the quality of life for the people of Osun,” she said.

Oguntala said that NSE was fully committed to offering support to complement the efforts of the government in transforming the state into a hub of industrial progress, innovation and investors' destination of choice.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor later led NSE members to inspect ongoing projects in Osogbo, the state capital.

News Agency Of Nigeria

