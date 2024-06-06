ADVERTISEMENT
More difficult decisions lie ahead - FG wants Nigerians to brace up

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Federal Government said Tinubu has fulfilled his promises on the economy and reforms in other sectors.

President Tinubu and Mohammed Idris[Peoples Gazette]
President Tinubu and Mohammed Idris[Peoples Gazette]

According to the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, President Bola Tinubu's government still needs to make more difficult decisions before Nigeria fully evolves into a growing economy that benefits the citizens and the African continent.

Idris made this known in an article published on a United Kingdom news website, Comment Central, on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

He noted that Tinubu has embarked on some reforms his predecessors failed to attempt while in office.

The minister also claimed that Tinubu fulfilled his promise to the economy and other sectors since he assumed office a year ago.

“Twelve months since his election the effects are becoming clear. None, including the Nigerian people, thought this would be easy, or pain-free. The cost of fuel has, understandably increased – but so has FDI inflows into the country, increasing by close to 70 per cent in the manufacturing sector alone year-on-year in 2024.

“There is a sign of new trust between the Nigerian state and the international community, now the country is finally making the decisions that have been avoided for decades, and they are repaying our determination by making the investments that will create jobs and prosperity for today’s and future generations.

“More difficult decisions lie ahead before Nigeria is reshaped and growing economically to the benefit of its citizens and the wider continent of Africa. The administration has joined the Global Methane Pledge, intended to reduce emissions from our oil industry," Idris said.

