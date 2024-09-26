ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Minister reels out Tinubu's scorecard as NANS prepares for October 1

Nurudeen Shotayo

In a landmark victory, President Tinubu secured a Supreme Court ruling granting local governments autonomy.

President Tinubu and Mohammed Idris[Peoples Gazette]
President Tinubu and Mohammed Idris[Peoples Gazette]

Recommended articles

According to Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, the administration's transformative policies are poised to address past missteps and propel Nigeria toward sustainable growth.

During a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, September 26, Idris highlighted several key reforms, including macroeconomic stability, foreign exchange management, and tax system overhaul, all intended to create a conducive environment for local and foreign investments.

"Despite global economic headwinds and the transitional pains accompanying some of these reforms, the President has remained focused in his efforts towards reviving our economy and returning the country to the path of prosperity and sustainable growth," he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a landmark victory, President Tinubu secured a Supreme Court ruling granting local governments autonomy.

This decision ensures local government administrations have direct fiscal control, enhancing grassroots governance, accountability, and development.

"This singular decision will intimately enhance grassroots governance and promote greater effectiveness and accountability in local governance," Idris said.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the administration's hallmark initiatives is its push towards clean energy, with the launch of the presidential initiative to shift from fossil fuels to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

According to Idris, the CNG rollout has significantly reduced transportation costs by up to 60%, creating new jobs while attracting millions in investment.

"In multiple ways, the President is focused on putting more money in the pockets of the Nigerian people and creating avenues for sustainable prosperity," the Minister added.

Minister reels out Tinubu's scorecard as NANS prepares for October 1
Minister reels out Tinubu's scorecard as NANS prepares for October 1 Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) is spearheading a nationwide campaign to reignite student patriotism during the 64th Independence Day celebrations.

NANS President, Comrade Lucky Emonefe, urged students to support the nation's leaders while acknowledging that constructive criticism is part of their democratic rights.

"We cannot be deceived into putting our house on fire over whatever guise," Emonefe stated, adding that mass rallies, cultural displays, and special prayers will be held across campuses nationwide.

Emonefe urged students to participate en masse, demonstrating solidarity with their fatherland.

He emphasised that true patriotism involves supporting leaders while expressing reservations over specific actions or policies.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BVAS unreliable, we won't use it for Anambra LG polls – Electoral commission

BVAS unreliable, we won't use it for Anambra LG polls – Electoral commission

FG moves to curb food crisis, says 12.9% of globally poor people found in Nigeria

FG moves to curb food crisis, says 12.9% of globally poor people found in Nigeria

FG explains why work has slowed down on Lagos-Calabar Highway construction

FG explains why work has slowed down on Lagos-Calabar Highway construction

Minister reels out Tinubu's scorecard as NANS prepares for October 1

Minister reels out Tinubu's scorecard as NANS prepares for October 1

Tinubu begins distribution of computers to public schools, targets 5m nationwide

Tinubu begins distribution of computers to public schools, targets 5m nationwide

50 million roaming Almajiri, out-of-school children need attention – FG

50 million roaming Almajiri, out-of-school children need attention – FG

$49.8b didn’t miss under my watch - Jonathan

$49.8b didn’t miss under my watch - Jonathan

We won't let APC repeat Edo tricks in Delta - PDP braces up for 2027

We won't let APC repeat Edo tricks in Delta - PDP braces up for 2027

Independent candidacy bill scales first reading in House of Reps

Independent candidacy bill scales first reading in House of Reps

Pulse Sports

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FCT teachers resume strike over unpaid wages, welfare issues with area councils

FCT teachers resume strike over unpaid wages, welfare issues with area councils

NAQS invites Nigerians to engage with the ECVC and benefit from the streamlined export processes. [Facebook]

FG backs new project to boost trade, security

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State. [Facebook]

Areas notorious for insecurity in Kaduna now enjoying peace - Sani

Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki. [Pulse]

Edo govt declares Friday work-free day to allow workers to travel to voting areas