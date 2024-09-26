Minister reels out Tinubu's scorecard as NANS prepares for October 1

According to Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, the administration's transformative policies are poised to address past missteps and propel Nigeria toward sustainable growth.

During a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, September 26, Idris highlighted several key reforms, including macroeconomic stability, foreign exchange management, and tax system overhaul, all intended to create a conducive environment for local and foreign investments.

"Despite global economic headwinds and the transitional pains accompanying some of these reforms, the President has remained focused in his efforts towards reviving our economy and returning the country to the path of prosperity and sustainable growth," he stated.

Local Government Autonomy and Grassroots Development

In a landmark victory, President Tinubu secured a Supreme Court ruling granting local governments autonomy.

This decision ensures local government administrations have direct fiscal control, enhancing grassroots governance, accountability, and development.

"This singular decision will intimately enhance grassroots governance and promote greater effectiveness and accountability in local governance," Idris said.

Pioneering Nigeria's Energy Transition

One of the administration's hallmark initiatives is its push towards clean energy, with the launch of the presidential initiative to shift from fossil fuels to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

According to Idris, the CNG rollout has significantly reduced transportation costs by up to 60%, creating new jobs while attracting millions in investment.

"In multiple ways, the President is focused on putting more money in the pockets of the Nigerian people and creating avenues for sustainable prosperity," the Minister added.

Pulse Nigeria

NANS' Independence Day Celebrations: Calls for Patriotism

Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) is spearheading a nationwide campaign to reignite student patriotism during the 64th Independence Day celebrations.

NANS President, Comrade Lucky Emonefe, urged students to support the nation's leaders while acknowledging that constructive criticism is part of their democratic rights.

"We cannot be deceived into putting our house on fire over whatever guise," Emonefe stated, adding that mass rallies, cultural displays, and special prayers will be held across campuses nationwide.

Emonefe urged students to participate en masse, demonstrating solidarity with their fatherland.