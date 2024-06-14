ADVERTISEMENT
Minister launches Naija Elections AI tool for youth electoral involvement

The Naija electoral AI tool heralds is a new era in which every Nigerian can participate meaningfully in our electoral process.

Dr Jamila Bio-Ibrahim, Minister of Youth Development [Nairaland]

Ibrahim said this at the unveiling of Naija Elections, a generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool, developed by Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI) with the support of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in Abuja on Thursday.

According to her, the Naija electoral AI tool heralds a new era in which every Nigerian can participate meaningfully in our electoral process.

“In an era where technology and information are pivotal to ensuring our young people have the tools and knowledge to engage in the democratic process actively is essential.

“This platform will empower our youths by giving them easy access to accurate real-time electoral information enabling them to make informed decisions and participate actively in electoral processes.

“This could not have come at a more appropriate time than when we are celebrating 25 years uninterrupted democracy in Nigeria.

"As we inaugurate this platform today, I wish to emphasis the government’s determination to deploy technology that will enhance our democratic processes,” Ibrahim said.

Speaking also at the launch, Bukola Idowu, Executive Director, KDI, said the tool would facilitate easy access to the Nigerian election ecosystem by youths.

“The tool is going to combat misinformation and disinformation, enhance voter education and electoral knowledge.

“Every information on Niaja elections is from the official sources that is, the Constitution and INEC.

“What we have done is that we give you information that you can rely on and you can actually use the platform without signing in you just log on to the address and it does not store an individual’s data.”

Speaking more on the features he said it had the three major Nigerian languages- Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba. He was optimistic that it would have up to 150 languages before the next election in 2027.

In her remarks, Cynthia Rowe, Development Director, FCDO said "for a country that is as large and diverse as Nigeria a well informed electorate is pivotal.”

According to her, an educated voter is better equipped to make informed political choices and engage in the democratic process in a meaningful way. According to her, technology is bridging digital gaps in business, education, and security ensuring much better efficiency.

“As we celebrate this launch it’s important that we look at the broader context, democracy around the world is all facing exceptional challenges of misinformation and disinformation, which encourages scepticism.

“And, it is important we know that our collective efforts in putting forward correct information using platforms like this, we are also strengthening democracy in Nigeria and contributing to global efforts on democratic values."

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the App was developed by Nigerians and built to supply any kind of electoral information that concerns Nigeria and can be accessed by logging on to www.naijaelections.ng.

KDI is an independent non-profit and Non-governmental Organisation that inspires citizens-led democratic development anchored on principles of participation, data-driven, advocacy, strong institutions, gender equality and public policies.

