Minister lauds Kebbi Governor’s handling of hunger protest

“The governor handled the protest in the most peaceful manner that kept the state in absolute tranquillity. I must commend him for that,” Bagudu said in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday when he visited the governor.

He had earlier visited areas affected by flood in the state.

”Last week, when the nation was challenged, Gov. Nasir Idris provided leadership to keep Kebbi stable. He also extended support elsewhere. We sincerely thank him.

“We are seeing the commendable work he is doing in the development of the state.

“I am not surprised the opposition withdrew from the Local Government elections. With the achievements on the ground, I wonder what they would have told the voters.

“I have always emphasised that at the state level, the governor is the leader of our party, the APC, while at the federal level, the President is the leader of the party.

“Kebbi people love peace; they have a peace-loving governor, a hardworking personality, magnanimous and tolerant. I am very proud of his achievements,” he said.

Bagudu said that he was in the state for a sympathy visit to the governor on the flooding that affected some communities in Argungu and Augie Local Government Areas.

He said that he had visited Sabla, and Zabdo in Bayawa and Kampani villages relocated as a result of the flood in Auggie and Argungu local government areas of the state.

”The affected communities showed deep appreciation for the prompt response by Gov. Idris to mitigate the disaster and offered support. I am extending my appreciation to you for this kind gesture,” the minister said.

Responding, Gov. Idris thanked Sen. Bagudu for visiting the state to sympathise with the flood victims.

”The minister is at the Government House to strengthen the already smooth relationship and see how best to consolidate our unity and work together for the betterment of Kebbi.

”We thank him for the cooperation he has given us; we have no regret in sending him to Abuja to represent us.

