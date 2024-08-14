ADVERTISEMENT
Minister adopts orphaned elephant as member of his family, gives reason

Nurudeen Shotayo

The minister said the elephants are an integral part of Nigerian society and heritage.

Tinubu's minister adopts orphaned elephant as member of his family, gives reason
Tinubu's minister adopts orphaned elephant as member of his family, gives reason

Salako made this known when speaking at the launch of the Nigeria Elephant Action Plan (NEAP) in Abuja on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

Explaining the reason behind his decision, the minister described the gesture as his contribution to the conservation of the critically endangered species in Nigeria.

He also pledged that the NEAP will redouble its efforts to ensure the protection of the country's dwindling elephant population and preserve biodiversity.

"Elephants are integral to our community and heritage,” he said, adding, “They support flora and fauna growth and are vital for biodiversity.

Elephants have become endangered in Nigeria due to challenges ranging from habitat loss, poaching and human-wildlife conflicts, which have led to the loss of 86% of the animal population.

“In many cultures, they are a source of livelihood sustenance, especially through eco-tourism. Sadly, in our country, they have suffered an 86 per cent population decline over the last 30 years with the population of Elephants in Nigeria estimated to be about 400 as of 2021," he stated.

Salako stressed that the Nigerian government's partnership efforts between the Elephant Protection Initiative Foundation (EPIF) and Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) are geared toward utilising the newly launched NEAP to provide a strategic framework for elephant conservation.

“Saving Nigeria’s last elephants will require more than just funds; it will require a significant change in attitude at all levels and a paradigm shift by federal and state governments towards a realisation that human wellbeing and global health are inextricably linked to biodiversity loss and climate change,” the minister said.

The NEAP is a 10-year strategic plan (2024-2034) developed to ensure the long-term survival of elephants in Nigeria.

