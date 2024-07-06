ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Military neutralises 177 terrorists, arrests 263 others in 1 week

News Agency Of Nigeria

In the South East, Buba said the troops of Operation UDOKA neutralised 17 terrorists, arrested 42 violent extremists and rescued 10 kidnapped hostages.

Military neutralises 177 terrorists, arrests 263 others in 1 week
Military neutralises 177 terrorists, arrests 263 others in 1 week

Recommended articles

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Buba said the troops recovered 170 assorted weapons and 4,692 assorted ammunition, comprising six PKT guns, 63 AK47 rifles, three FN rifles, one SMG rifle, 29 locally fabricated guns, 37 Dane guns and 20 pump action guns among others.

He added that a total of 2,100 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 1,239 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 419 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm, 212 rounds of 5.56 x 54mm ammo and 722 live cartridges were recovered.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, also recovered are 13 empty cases of 7.62mm ammo, 74 AK47 magazines, two FN magazines, six baofeng radios, 17 vehicles, 43 motorcycles, 31 mobile phones and the sum of ₦2.1 million amongst other items.

In the North East, Buba said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai, neutralised 64 terrorists, arrested 55 suspects and rescued 29 kidnappers hostages within the week.

He said that several cache of arms and ammunition was recovered while a total of 751 BH/ISWAP/JAS terrorist fighters and their family members surrendered to troops across the theatre.

In the North Central, he said the troops of Operations Safe Haven and Whirl Stroke neutralised 25 insurgents, arrested 64 violent extremists and rescued 42 kidnapped hostages.

In the North West, Buba said the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralised 52 terrorists, arrested 41 terrorists and rescued 49 kidnapped hostages as well as recovered several caches of arms.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the troops of Operation Whirl Punch neutralised 19 terrorists, arrested 20 suspects and rescued 10 kidnapped hostages within the week.

In the South-South, Buba said the troops of Operation Delta Safe maintained momentum against the activities of crude oil thieves apprehended 41 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 158 kidnapped hostages.

He said the troops denied the oil thieves of estimated sum of N501.08 million by discovering and destroying 49 illegal refining sites with 20 dugout pits, 32 boats and 32 storage tanks.

“Other items recovered include 58 cooking ovens, 17 vehicles, one pumping machine, 5 mobile phones as well as one million litres of stolen crude oil and 141,664 litres of illegally refined AGO,” he said.

In the South East, Buba said the troops of Operation UDOKA neutralised 17 terrorists, arrested 42 violent extremists and rescued 10 kidnapped hostages.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, troops are taking the fight to the terrorists and making significant strides each passing day.

“Much is being done, however, we are focussed on doing much more to address the security situation and safeguard citizens,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ECOWAS set to unveil single currency, ECO after Nigeria endorsement

ECOWAS set to unveil single currency, ECO after Nigeria endorsement

Man re-arrested for robbery 3 years after escaping from Imo prison

Man re-arrested for robbery 3 years after escaping from Imo prison

Plateau senator distributes 10 trucks of fertilisers to constituents

Plateau senator distributes 10 trucks of fertilisers to constituents

We're not deterred - Fubara reacts to Appeal Court ruling on Rivers Assembly

We're not deterred - Fubara reacts to Appeal Court ruling on Rivers Assembly

Passengers escape death as night train travelling from Kogi derails in Delta

Passengers escape death as night train travelling from Kogi derails in Delta

Military neutralises 177 terrorists, arrests 263 others in 1 week

Military neutralises 177 terrorists, arrests 263 others in 1 week

Catholic Church asks govt to end pilgrimage subsidy

Catholic Church asks govt to end pilgrimage subsidy

Court orders NCoS to release detained Binance executive’s medical report

Court orders NCoS to release detained Binance executive’s medical report

No confirmed cholera case in Borno - Official

No confirmed cholera case in Borno - Official

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

I spent 11 months in a dungeon - Nigerian deportees narrate harrowing experience in Turkey

I spent 11 months in a dungeon - Nigerian deportees narrate harrowing experience in Turkey

Hisbah seizes 142 cartons of alcohol headed for Daura, Katsina

Hisbah seizes 142 cartons of alcohol headed for Daura, Katsina

Passengers stunned as couple takes wedding vows at MMA2 Lagos

Passengers stunned as couple takes wedding vows at Lagos airport

We thought this wouldn't happen again - Otti regrets killing of policemen in Aba [Twitter:@kepukepunews]

We thought this wouldn't happen again - Otti regrets killing of policemen in Aba