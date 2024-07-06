Military neutralises 177 terrorists, arrests 263 others in 1 week

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Buba said the troops recovered 170 assorted weapons and 4,692 assorted ammunition, comprising six PKT guns, 63 AK47 rifles, three FN rifles, one SMG rifle, 29 locally fabricated guns, 37 Dane guns and 20 pump action guns among others.

He added that a total of 2,100 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 1,239 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 419 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm, 212 rounds of 5.56 x 54mm ammo and 722 live cartridges were recovered.

According to him, also recovered are 13 empty cases of 7.62mm ammo, 74 AK47 magazines, two FN magazines, six baofeng radios, 17 vehicles, 43 motorcycles, 31 mobile phones and the sum of ₦2.1 million amongst other items.

In the North East, Buba said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai, neutralised 64 terrorists, arrested 55 suspects and rescued 29 kidnappers hostages within the week.

He said that several cache of arms and ammunition was recovered while a total of 751 BH/ISWAP/JAS terrorist fighters and their family members surrendered to troops across the theatre.

In the North Central, he said the troops of Operations Safe Haven and Whirl Stroke neutralised 25 insurgents, arrested 64 violent extremists and rescued 42 kidnapped hostages.

In the North West, Buba said the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralised 52 terrorists, arrested 41 terrorists and rescued 49 kidnapped hostages as well as recovered several caches of arms.

He said the troops of Operation Whirl Punch neutralised 19 terrorists, arrested 20 suspects and rescued 10 kidnapped hostages within the week.

In the South-South, Buba said the troops of Operation Delta Safe maintained momentum against the activities of crude oil thieves apprehended 41 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 158 kidnapped hostages.

He said the troops denied the oil thieves of estimated sum of N501.08 million by discovering and destroying 49 illegal refining sites with 20 dugout pits, 32 boats and 32 storage tanks.

“Other items recovered include 58 cooking ovens, 17 vehicles, one pumping machine, 5 mobile phones as well as one million litres of stolen crude oil and 141,664 litres of illegally refined AGO,” he said.

In the South East, Buba said the troops of Operation UDOKA neutralised 17 terrorists, arrested 42 violent extremists and rescued 10 kidnapped hostages.

According to him, troops are taking the fight to the terrorists and making significant strides each passing day.