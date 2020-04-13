The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, made the clarification in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Enenche said that the troops of Operation Whirl Stroke and the internal security outfits of both Taraba and Benue, had stabilised the security situation in the area of conflict between the two tribes.

“It is necessary to remind Nigerians that the military is a force that serves the interest of all Nigerians equally as guided by relevant laws.

“Additionally, the armed forces of Nigeria is made up of professionals with adequate training on Internal Security issues and conflict management.

“Therefore, the high command of the military debunks this fallacy of preventing the Tivs from returning home after the crisis.

“The general public is hereby assured of the total loyalty of the armed forces of Nigeria to constituted authorities as well as full commitment to the protection of lives and property of Nigerians,” he said.